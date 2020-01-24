Sofia Vergara Rocks Tight Snakeskin Dress & Poses On ‘Modern Family’ Set For The Last Time

Sofia Vergara’s time on her hit show, Modern Family, is winding down and it has her and her fans feeling all the feels. As those who follow the brunette beauty on social media know, Vergara regularly shares photos and videos of herself on her popular social media page including glimpses into her personal life as well as into her professional life. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, the actress shared not just one but two new shots.

In the first image, Vergara struck a pose front and center on the set of her hit ABC show. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that this was her last time shooting a scene at Cam and Mitch’s house, noting that the past 11 years have been amazing. In the image itself, the mother of one looked straight into the camera with a somber look on her face. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and bright red lipstick.

The beauty showed off her gorgeous figure in a tight, snakeskin dress that hugged all of her curves and featured a high slit in the middle. To complete the beautiful look, she wore a pair of furry black boots. Just behind her in the shot was Cam and Mitch’s living room that was pretty blank aside from some window treatment and a fireplace. In the second photo in the series, actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson stood in the doorway and looked into the camera with a sad look on his face.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 190,000 likes in addition to well over 1,400 comments. While some fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing, countless others expressed their sadness for the show coming to an end. A few more had no words and commented on the post with their choice of emoji. Half of the comments were in English and the other half were in Spanish.

“Sad to hear gorgeous! Will miss you all in my living room making my kids and I all laugh together,” one fan commented, adding a series of heart emoji.

“Best show ever, love and will miss you guys,” a second follower wrote.

“This is so sad! You all have become a huge part of my family’s life!,” another chimed in.