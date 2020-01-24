Curvy Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Slinky Minidress & Heart-Shaped Sunglasses

Ashley Alexiss was the epitome of style and elegance in her latest Instagram photo share. The gorgeous plus-size model rocked a fabulous outfit by Fashion Nova, for whom Ashley famously acts as curve ambassador, and completely slayed the sexy-chic look.

Snapped on a busy street, Ashley was a total urban babe in a slinky green minidress that beautifully complemented her fair skin and golden tresses. The figure-hugging number boasted a scooped neckline that would have exposed quite a bit of decolletage had her luscious locks not been in the way. Ashley showed off her shiny mane perfectly coiffed in loose waves, which fell down her back and over her shoulders, framing her generous bust. Her snug minidress hemmed at the thigh, showing just enough skin to be tantalizing without becoming racy.

The Sports Illustrated bombshell teamed up the tight-fitting dress with a elegant long cardigan jacket in a contrasting white color. The stylish garment draped down her hips in ample pleats, calling attention to her bountiful curves. Ashley wore the cardigan open to show off her snug minidress. She topped off her look with an extravagant pair of sunglasses, which sported eye-catching heart-shaped frames and a trendy ombre effect on the lenses. The fashionable eye wear teased her deep hazel eyes but offered no details about her presumably chic makeup. All that was visible glam-wise was the pale-pink shade that she wore on her lush lips, and which emphasized her voluptuous mouth.

Ashley showed off the sophisticated look as she posed from the mid-profile. The buxom blonde was standing in front of a wrought iron fence and had her hand wrapped around one of the metal bars. Her impeccable posture highlighted her shapely chest and teased the model’s taut waistline. The photo captured her from the mid-thigh up, only offering a glimpse of her chiseled pins. However, her curvy thighs were clearly emphasized in the form-fitting dress, as was her bodacious backside.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model paired the sultry look with a flirty attitude. Her lips were slightly parted in a provocative way and she oozed an air of sexy nonchalance. Her gaze-absconding shades added mystery to the captivating look, giving off some serious femme fatale vibes.

The bubbly model penned a humorous caption for the post and tagged Fashion Nova, labeling herself as partner of the wildly popular fashion brand. She further expressed her opinion on the outfit with a sparkles emoji. The photo was very well received by Ashley’s fans, racking up upward of 16,300 likes in addition to 131 comments.

“OMG [heart-eyes emoji] you’re killin it girly! Where’d you get those shades?” wrote one follower, adding a two-hearts emoji.

“Looking so stunning and glamorous,” gushed another one of her devotees, trailed by a seemingly endless string of heart-eyes emoji.

“For a moment I would like to be these bars,” quipped a third Instagrammer, followed by two fire emoji.

“If I weren’t married, I’d definitely let you reject me,” joked a fourth fan.