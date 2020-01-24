President Trump Attends March For Life Rally, The First Sitting United States President In History To Do So

'The Bible tells us, each person is wonderfully made,' President Trump said at the March for Life Rally in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

On Friday, thousands of Americans headed to Washington, D.C. for the annual March for Life Rally to take a stand against abortion. For the first time in history, a sitting United States President joined them. President Trump took the stand and made several remarks regarding his support of the pro-life effort. He also claimed that there has never been a stronger pro-life activist in the White House, according to NBC News.

President Trump was pro-choice earlier in life but later changed his stance to pro-life and has actively pushed for legislation that could in the future make it more challenging to obtain a legal abortion. While it has earned him a significant amount of backlash, he appears unwavering in his stance.

“Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House. And as the Bible tells us, each person is wonderfully made,” he said on Friday, to the cheers of the massive crowd gathered.

He continued on to speak out in support of the efforts being taken to fight the controversial Roe V. Wade decision that was made in 1973 and made it legal to get an abortion legally. He also slammed the Democrats for their support of abortion.

“They are coming after me because I am fighting for you and we are fighting for those that have no voice, and we will win because we know how to win. Together we are the voice for the voiceless. It is my profound honor to be the first president in history to attend the March for Life. We are here for a very simple reason: to defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential.”

Ever since the passing of the Roe V. Wade decision, the March for Life in D.C. has occurred every year. It begins at the White House Ellipse and continues on to the Capitol. The thousands of people that attend are typically from all over the nation and of various backgrounds and religious beliefs.

Several White House officials accompanied President Trump to the March, including White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. The pro-life community praised the president for his support on Friday, some rally leaders even dubbing him the most pro-life president in history.

The March for Life has been known to be a setting for tension in the past. Last year, some high school students from Covington Catholic High School at the march appeared to mock a Native American elder named Nathan Phillips. They were hit with a storm of media backlash. Nevertheless, as The Inquisitr previously reported, they were later proved innocent and it was determined the story had been twisted.