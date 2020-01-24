Fitness Model Michie Peachie Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Pink And Black Activewear During Beach Workout

Fitness model Michie Peachie showed off her commitment to working out in the latest video on her Instagram page. In the clip, the brunette beauty performed a series of exercises on a beach in The Maldives dressed in a pink and black sports bra with a color-coordinated pair of booty shorts. The shorts featured a multi-tiered strap detail on the sides while the bra included an eye-catching key-hole detail at the front.

Michie started the routine with a set of walking lunges in the sand. She followed that up with a jump squat before she transitioned into lateral walks in a crouched position. A second jump squat came next before she started doing the walking lunges again.

In the caption, Michie revealed that she did four rounds of the circuit on the day the video was recorded. She also disclosed that her workout ensemble was from Bombshell Sportswear. While she didn’t share the names of the designs, it looks like she wore the brand’s “Vivid” shorts paired with their “Glow” sports bra.

The video has racked up over 55,000 views since its upload and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it. Michie’s fans cheered her on from the comments section.

“Fit and beautiful,” wrote fellow fitness model, Julia Gilas.

“Great beach, workout and looking amazing!!!,” a second person added.

“You’re the best omg so wonderful place to do a workout!” a third person wrote. “You inspire so much, gorgeous”

“You make me want to start working out…..but I don’t have a beach…..” a fourth Instagram user quipped.

The fitness model is a newlywed and it looks like Michie was on her honeymoon when the video was recorded. In the photo uploaded to Instagram right before it, she gave her 1 million followers a tiny glimpse of her wedding look. The snapshot captured her soft, glamorous makeup and a snippet of the dress’ lacy bodice. The geotag on the post revealed that the photo was taken in The Maldives, the same shooting location as the most recent video on her Instagram page.

“I have been MIA while getting married and celebrating this week,” she wrote in the caption of the wedding photo. “I promise to be back soon and scheduled to our regular program here along with lots of memories to share with you!”

Fans filled the comments section with congratulatory messages and the wedding photo has attracted over 52,000 likes since it was uploaded to Instagram a week ago.