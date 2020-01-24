Alaska’s Marijuana Dispensaries Granted First State-Issued Approval For On-Site Consumption

'This is a really big milestone ... when you’re trying to bring normalcy to something in a new industry,' said a dispensary owner.

Alaska will allow customers to purchase marijuana at some dispensaries to smoke it, or vape it or eat it, on-site, The Associated Press reports. This would make Alaska the first state to allow such consumption on a state-wide basis.

Alaska is one of 11 states that has legalized marijuana for recreational use, and as is the case in those ten other states, it’s purchased in specialized “dispensaries.” However, in the vast majority of those dispensaries, customers are required to take their product home to actually use it.

There are a handful of exceptions: some states have language in their marijuana laws that allow local governments to set the rules for whether or not customers can use their products on-site at dispensaries, and indeed, there are a handful of towns and cities here and there that allow it.

But Alaska is now the only state that allows it on a state-wide basis.

Following years of discussion that were finally capped off by a vote Thursday, Alaska’s Marijuana Control Board issued licenses to two dispensaries — GoodSinse LLC in Fairbanks and Cannabis Corner, near Ketchikan — to allow customers to smoke on-site.

The rules state that areas where customers can consume must be separated from the rest of the building, either by a door or by nature of being outside. Indoor smoking spaces must have a separate ventilation system, and dispensaries must have smoke-free indoor areas where employees can monitor customers’ consumption. Customers cannot bring their own pot to the dispensaries to smoke; they must purchase it on-site.

Daniel Peters, a co-owner of GoodSinse, called the decision to allow marijuana smoking on-site “historic.”

“This is historic in my mind. This is a really big milestone… when you’re trying to bring normalcy to something in a new industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ayme Zantua, a co-owner of Cannabis Corner in Ketchikan, is hoping her dispensary, complete with an on-site smoking area, is up and running by February. That would give her a head start on operating before summer tourist season, when cruise ships bring passengers — passengers that Zantua hopes might be interested in stopping by for a legal smoke — to the town.

Alaska isn’t the only state where cannabis customers can smoke on-site. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the city of West Hollywood, California recently approved a first-of-its-kind cannabis café, where diners can smoke pot while they enjoy their meal. Lowell Café’s cananbis-smoking area will be outdoors and out of view of passers-by on the street