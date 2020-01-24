Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Stuns In A Skimpy, Polka-Dot Bikini: ‘Next Stop: St. Barths’

Romee Strijd is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Friday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel sent temperatures soaring on her page when she shared a smoking hot new snap that was an instant hit with her 6.1 million followers. The blond beauty was photographed standing in front of a large floor-to-ceiling window as the sunlight spilled in behind her to illuminate her flawless physique. In the caption of the upload, Romee expressed her excitement for the “sunshine and beaches” of her next destination — St. Barths.

Though she hadn’t made it to the Caribbean island yet, the Dutch bombshell was already dressed for a day by the water in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Romee sent pulses racing in the itty-bitty two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a tiny top that was light brown with white polka-dots, and boasted a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. The model also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The barely-there swimwear covered only what was necessary, allowing Romee to showcase her toned legs and killer curves. Meanwhile, its thin, curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

As an extra layer, the stunner added a short-sleeve button-up in the same pattern, though she wore it completely open to show off her revealing bikini underneath. She also adorned her fingers with a set of gold statement rings that gave the look just the right amount of bling.

Romee styled her platinum tresses down in a deep part that cascaded in front of her shoulders and perfectly framed her face. She also opted for a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showing the babe’s new social media post some love. It has racked up nearly 66,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload already as well, many with compliments for Romee’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You look stunning,” one person wrote.

Another called Romee a “queen.”

“Beautiful as always,” commented a third.

“Body goals,” quipped a fourth.

Romee often dazzles her followers with her eye-popping ensembles. Earlier this month, she showed off a Blair Waldorf-inspired look that saw her rocking a sheer black top and sparkly headband. That post also proved popular with her fans, who awarded dit over 388,000 likes.