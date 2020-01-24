Jinger Duggar Fans Left Wanting More After Latest Social Media Post

Jinger Duggar fans were left wanting more after the reality star’s latest social media post where she showed off her cooking skills in a new pic shared with her 1.3 million followers.

The Counting On star, who had to learn her way around the kitchen as one of the older siblings in the supersized Duggar clan whose children numbered 19, featured a tasty dish in a photo that will likely turn the pickiest eater around.

Jinger showed off her latest vegetable creation. Called Buffalo Pancetta Brussels Sprouts, the reality star revealed that while the vegetable is one of her favorites this was a way to change it up a bit to make it even more delicious.

In the image, Jinger is seen holding a frying pan full of the yummy dish, which could be used as a main meal for or a tasty side. She appears confident as she shows off her latest creation in the kitchen of the Los Angeles home she shares with her husband Jeremy Vuolo and their daughter Felicity.

Fans were left wanting more after the post, which was liked over 53,000 times. They begged Jinger for the recipe so they could try it themselves, but she did not post the ingredients nor the method she took to prepare the dish.

Many of her followers took matters into their own hands and found recipe postings they felt were comparable to Jinger’s description of the dish, which they happily shared with one another in the photo’s comments section.

“What time is dinner? Looks great!” quipped a follower of the reality star.

“I love brussels sprouts too! Recipe? I’m always looking for new things to do with them,” commented a second follower.

“I have some in my fridge now!!! Not because I love them but because I know they’re good for you. Hahaha! BUT….I’d like to enjoy them with your recipe!” said a third fan of the Counting On star.

Jinger is wearing a long-sleeved dark green blouse in the image. The garment has a high neck and sleeves with a lace accent. Jinger’s blonde hair is pulled away from her face into what appears to be a low bun fashioned at the back of her head.

The reality star is a true foodie, regularly posting photos of herself and her husband Jeremy enjoying the food scene in their new Los Angeles neighborhood.

Over the past several months, fans have seen Jinger enjoying treats such as pizza, Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches, yeast rolls, Chinese food, and pumpkin spice muffins.