Kelly Rowland Sizzles In A Skintight Workout Look That Flaunts Her Curves

Singer and television personality Kelly Rowland stunned her 9.7 million Instagram followers with another snap that highlighted her latest project. Kelly has an ongoing relationship with Kate Hudson’s company Fabletics in which she periodically creates her own athletic wear pieces with the brand, and she recently released another collection.

While Kelly has shared snaps in which she modelled some of the pieces from her collection in simple poses, her latest double Instagram update featured her actually getting her sweat on in the looks. In the first snap, Kelly had a yoga mat underneath her and was in the middle of doing a pose. She had her body braced on one arm, had the other reaching high towards the sky, and her entire toned physique was elevated in the position and perfectly balanced.

Kelly rocked a matching workout set that hugged her curves perfectly. On her lower body, she rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings in a deep burgundy hue. The pants appeared to have a subtle pattern that added a little something extra to the look. She paired them with a sleeveless cropped top that showed off her sculpted shoulders, and a hint of her toned stomach. Kelly’s hair was down in the shot and her eyes were closed as she executed the serene pose.

Kelly followed up that snap with a second shot that showcased a more playful side of her personality. In that snap, the bombshell rocked the exact same outfit, with the addition of a pair of toeless socks. She reclined on a Pilates machine, with her legs in the air and her core tightened. Though her pose was impressive, Kelly was apparently having fun, as she stuck her tongue out and made a silly face at the camera. She told her followers in the caption of the post that the latest collection was a limited edition release.

Her fans couldn’t get enough, and the post received over 75,500 likes within just 18 hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. The post also received over 360 comments from her eager followers.

“Keep them coming! Love all your Fabletics collections,” one fan said, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“Whoa Kelly!!! You look amazing. Fan since 97,” another follower added.

“You look phenomenal Kells,” another fan said, praising her toned physique.

Her latest Instagram update isn’t the first time Kelly has showcased her collection while also showing off her fitness level. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked black leggings and a black sports bra while doing a yoga pose.