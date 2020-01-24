Kiki Passo Sizzles In New ‘Booty Pic’ On Instagram

Miami model Kiki Passo put her world-famous booty on display when she posed in a skimpy bikini for her latest Instagram photo. The Brazilian-born American beauty delighted her fans with the photo on Thursday, January 23.

In the brand new update, Kiki is seen standing in front of a thin tree with her back to the camera and her curvy derriere front and center in a light blue-and-black thong bikini. She looked straight into the camera and gave the brightest smile.

The blonde bombshell also put her toned arms, back, hips, and tiny waist on full display in the shot. She wore her layered platinum tresses loose and straight that that fell down her back. She accessorized the look with two gold bangles that were found on her left wrist.

Staying true to her signature look, Kiki opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured defined brows, smoky eyeshadow, false eyelashes, thick mascara, coral blush, highlighter, and pink color on her lips. She completed the look by painting her freshly-manicured nails pink.

In the caption, the model greeted her fans and mentioned that the new update was her adhering to her followers’s request for posting a cheeky photo. According to the geotag, the model is currently spending her time in Longboat Key in Florida.

The photo has earned the model a ton of attention from her fans and followers, earning over 56,000 likes and more than 600 comments in 18 hours of going live on her account. Many of Kiki’s admirers took to the comments section to rave about her incredible physique, particularly her pert booty, while countless others simply dropped a line or two to let her know they are huge fans. A few more were left speechless and commented with a flame emoji instead.

“Kikiiiiiiiiiiiiii. You’re absolutely gorgeous!!!” one fan commented on the post.

“I like how ur captions are Lowkey humorous, do you write them all on your own?” a follower asked.

“Booty pic AND smile? You bless us all,” another admirer gushed, adding a laughing, flame, and heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“When everyone in the comments wants to be the tree branch,” a fourth social media user added.

In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Kiki posted another sultry update wherein she rocked a black bodysuit and ripped jeans. It is important to note that the bodysuit showcased ample cleavage and as it was so tight that Kiki almost spilled out of the swimwear. According to the report, the photo was taken in Longboat Key.