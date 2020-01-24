‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Sexy Workout Attire In Los Angeles

Yanet Garcia is looking good and feeling even better in her most recent social media share. As fans who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, pretty much nothing is off limits when it comes to scandalous outfits and time and time again, Garcia has flaunted her killer figure for fans in hot photos. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, the beauty got sexy in some skimpy workout gear.

In the caption of the brand new shot, the model geo-tagged herself in Los Angeles, where she posed at a gym. The brunette bombshell sat front and center for the photo op, looking straight into the camera with a massive smile on her face. Garcia put her killer figure on display in a coordinating set that included a maroon bra & matching leggings, offering generous views of her cleavage as well as her taut tummy. The social media sensation showed off her pearly whites in the shot and she appeared to be having a blast.

For the occasion, she wore her long, dark locks down and curled with a few loose pieces falling around her face. She also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the image, she added an inspirational quote along with a few star emoji.

The photo has only been live for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 260,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji instead.

“I. Wanna. Hold. You. Beautiful. Besos,” one fan commented, adding a series of flame, heart, and star emoji.

“Go on a date with me plzzz. You are seriously so beautiful it’s hard to believe,” another follower raved.

“What are you laughing at? Your smile is infectious,” a third fan added along with a few heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia sizzled in another hot outfit, that time in a sexy top, In the up close and personal photo, the beauty looked nothing short of stunning, rocking a button-up shirt that was green in color and featured an embroidered floral pattern on it. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered a ton of attention for Garcia with over 241,000 likes.