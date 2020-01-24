Candice Swanepoel Looks Smoking Hot In Mini Dress And Trench Coat

Candice Swanepoel stunned her 14 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous black-and-white snap taken from a photoshoot for Vogue Japan. While she kept the caption of the post simple, she tagged several accounts in the picture itself, including Burberry’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci and Burberry itself.

In the fashion-forward snap, Candice rocked an unusual mini dress that featured horizontal stripes on the sides and a plaid pattern down the front. The dress came only an inch or two down her legs, showing off her toned thighs to perfection. The photo was cropped right above Candice’s knees, so her full mile long legs weren’t on display, but fans could still check out her impressive stems.

The dress also featured a unique garment that appeared to be overlaid on the patterned portion, and featured zipper details near the hips and structural panels that added some edge to the outfit. Over top of it all, she added a Burberry trench coat. The trench seemed slightly oversized, but Candice belted it at the waist and allowed it to be draped behind her and flow down her long legs.

She added a hat that had some major The Handmaid’s Tale vibes, which Candice referenced in the caption. The brim of the hat covered most of her face, but the profile of a portion of her face was still visible. Her perfect nose and plump lips, as well as her strong jaw, could be spotted from the side. She posed with one hand near her head and the other resting on her hip in the chic and elegant shot.

Candice’s fans couldn’t get enough of the shoot, and the post received over 56,600 likes within just 16 hours, including a like from Candice’s brand’s Instagram account, Tropic of C. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Vogue Japan shot.

One follower left a cheeky comment that referenced the brand Candice wore, and said “amazing burb-body-babe.”

Another follower was into the unique layering of the look, and commented “love it so many layers.”

“Love the lighting with the b&w on this. Amazing shot,” another fan commented, enjoying the artistic vibe of the photo.

“You’re my angel,” one fan told the stunner from South Africa.

Candice frequently flaunts her toned physique in skimpy swimwear, especially since she founded her own swimwear brand, Tropic of C. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, the Tropic of C Instagram page shared a smoking hot snap that showcased Candice’s insane body in a skimpy zebra-print bikini that left little to the imagination.