Julianne Hough Freaks Out Fans As She Twitches And Screams In Bizarre Energy Treatment Video

Some viewers said the pro dancer's demo looked like an exorcism.

Julianne Hough just found herself in a bizarre position. The 31-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum is featured in an Instagram video that shows her receiving an unusual energy treatment that is leaving fans confused.

Julianne, who has has been making headlines for her rumored marital woes with husband Brooks Laich, can only be seen from behind in the video shared The B*tch Bible podcast host Jackie Schimmel. The pro dancer is laying on a table as holistic guru Dr. John Amaral demonstrates the Kinrgy energy treatment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to Page Six.

During the treatment, Amaral, who is a chiropractor and energy healer, touches Julianne’s neck and other points on her body before she begins to twitch on the table and lets out a primal yell. Amaral tells viewers that Julianne’s “huge dissipation of energy” resulted in a feeling of “release,” and that uncontrollable emotions are expressed “when the system moves.” He notes that Julianne’s screaming is a unique reaction to the treatment.

It’s no surprise that viewers of the post had a big reaction to Julianne’s twitching and squealing during the demo. Some compared the setup to a scene from the movie The Exorcist.

“Is he pulling the demonic spirit out of her booty???” one commenter asked. “So many questions. Calling a priest.”

“Upon viewing this video for the 45th time it is, in fact, a demon coming out of her b*tthole,” another wrote.

“This is demonic,” a third commenter added. “The demon is trapped in her little body. In the name of Jesus, I rebuke this woman. Bye. Take it Jesus.”

“This ruined my whole week,” another said of the video.

While some fans freaked out over the video, Julianne’s brother Derek Hough asked fans to get past the wacky appearance of the demo and have an “open mind” about pure energy.

Following the filmed treatment, Julianne revealed that she first met Dr. Amaral through her longtime pal, motivational guru Tony Robbins, according to E! News. The former Dancing With the Stars pro dancer and judge has worked closely with the healer ever since.

On an episode of Netflix’s The Goop Lab, Julianne says her work with Amaral has allowed her to deal with repressed memories from her past.

“There was this one moment last year when John was actually working around my foot, and I got angry,” Julianne said, per Hollywood Life. The Grease Live! star explained that the sadness was connected to a childhood trauma that happened to her that she hadn’t thought about for more than 20 years.