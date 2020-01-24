Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Powers Through Deadlift Workout In Lime Green Booty Shorts And Black Sports Bra

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo demonstrated a strenuous looking deadlift routine in the latest video series on her Instagram page. With her hair in a messy set of pigtails and dressed in a pair of lime green booty shorts and a black sports bra, the petite blond powerhouse did the “sumo” version of the exercise with a 305-pound barbell. She took a couple of deep breaths before she assumed a wide-legged stance and she bent down to pick up the weight.

Stephanie performed the deadlifts while holding the barbell with an underhand grip on the right side and an overhand one on the left. As she raised the weight, she thrust her hips forward before placing it on the ground again.

In the caption, Stephanie described the sumo deadlift as a push-pull movement because it requires a lifting of the chest while keeping the hips down. She recommended pushing down through the legs when starting the exercise before pulling through the hips.

Pulling the hips up before the chest will undermine the impact of the exercise on the lower body, she said.

The video has attracted more than 60,000 views thus far and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, Stephanie’s fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“Thank you for the tips,” one fan wrote. “I’ve never tried the sumo style. I didn’t understand the purpose vs a standard deadlift, but you explained it very well.”

“I think a lot of people, including myself, live with poor flexibility,” another added. “Saying butt down, chest up, while I do the exercise definitely helps me.”

“I love this, you are such an inspiration and watching your form has helped me massively with my sumo deadlifts which are definitely my fav,” a third commented.

“This is such a great way to explain this! Really makes it easy to understand what I should be visualizing in my head as I do this!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Commenters also had questions for Stephanie. One Instagram user asked whether the standard deadlift also requires a push-pull technique as well. In her reply, Stephanie said yes but noted that it was even more important for the sumo squat.

She also got queries about her workout outfit and weight belt. While she didn’t offer details about her sports bra and shorts, Stephanie said that the weight belt was from a company called Pioneer Fit.