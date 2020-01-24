Hoda Kotb Opens Up About Getting Rejected 27 Times Prior To Television Success

Hoda Kotb described how she kept pushing towards the career of her dreams despite rejection after rejection.

The Today Show’s Hoda Kotb absolutely exudes confidence and is currently one of the most well known television news hosts. However, her career got off the a lucky start and it took her years to be able to enjoy the success she has now. In a candid interview Kotb is opening up about how she was rejected 27 times prior to landing her first television news job and how she kept pushing forward despite all the disappointments, according to Yahoo News.

After graduating from college, she went out hopeful and excited about starting her career as a journalist. But her first experience applying for a job was certainly disheartening.

“I remember the news director, he took my tape, he put it in the machine, he played it for a couple of minutes and he stopped it and he said, ‘Oh, Hoda, you are not ready for Richmond. I don’t know why somebody sent you here, but you’re too green, you’re not good,'” she recalled

Desperately, she continued to push for her dream, despite the 27 rejections.

“I was in that car driving around for 10 days. I got rejected everywhere. Anywhere you can think of in the Southeast, I got rejected,” she said.

Kotb eventually landed a job with a then CBS news affiliate. She later scored a position NBC News in April of 1998 as a correspondent. From there she has continued to work her way up, eventually becoming one of the hosts of the Today Show’s fourth hour alongside Kathy Lee Gifford. She has since been the recipient of multiple rewards, published best selling books, and has become one of the primary hosts of the Today Show in the wake of Matt Lauer’s firing.

As to what she has learned from this process that she’d like to convey to others hoping to reach the some level of success that she is, she would like them to remind them of one thing.

“It just reminded me that you just need one person to love you. You don’t need everybody,” she said.

Today Kotb continues to co-hosts the lighthearted fourth hour of the Today Show, now alongside Jenna Bush Hager after Gifford’s retirement this year. The pair are currently prepping for a major change coming to show. As The Inquisitr previously reported, beginning in February the Thursday and Friday episodes of their show will be hosted in front of a live audience. It will be called Hoda & Jenna & Friends.