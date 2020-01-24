Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Goes Topless In Barely-There Daisy Dukes For Racy New Snap

Suzy Cortez is known for sporting some scandalous ensembles on her Instagram page, and her most recent share certainly followed suit. The Miss BumBum winner tantalized her fans with a racy new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The eye-popping photo was shared on Thursday evening and was a major hit with her 2.1 million followers on the platform. In the shot, the Brazilian bombshell was seen standing inside a room with a large window behind her covered in sheer black curtains. There appeared to be another window somewhere out of the frame that was left open, allowing an ample amount of sunlight into the space to illuminate the babe’s flawless physique.

Suzy stood with her famous backside toward the camera and turned her head over her shoulder to stare it down with a sultry gaze. She pushed the limits of the photo-sharing platform to the extreme by rocking a seriously skimpy ensemble that did way more showing than covering up, driving her fans absolutely wild.

The brunette beauty slayed in a pair of daisy dukes that were so small, they could have easily passed for undergarments. The barely-there bottoms boasted a daringly cheeky design that left the model’s bronzed booty completely bare while also teasing a glimpse of her sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

As opposed to a t-shirt, or even a bra, Suzy opted not to wear a top at all, upping the ante of her look even more. She used one hand to cover up her bare chest in an attempt to avoid violating Instagram’s nudity guidelines, though an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob was still well within eyesight. The NSFW display of skin hardly seemed to bother any of Suzy’s fans, who were also treated to a look at her flat midsection and rock-hard abs.

Suzy accessorized the nearly-nude look with a mesh choker and large hoop earrings. Her dark tresses were worn down and cascaded behind her back, and she sported a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing the social media sensation some love for her risque social media upload. The post has earned over 21,000 likes after 10 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Suzy’s jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said that Suzy was “pure perfection.”

“Beautiful body and great tan,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Suzy has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Earlier this week, the babe dazzled her fans with another steamy hot that saw her posing in her kitchen in a set of yellow lace lingerie. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 7,500 likes.