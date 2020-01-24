Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Goes Topless In Fishnet Stockings & Tiny Thong: ‘Catch Flights Not Feelings’

Kayla Moody’s latest social media upload has fans drooling over her hotness. The Instagram sensation nearly bared it all for the camera, posing for a risqué shot that sent pulses racing and hearts aflutter among her devoted admirers.

In the highly-NSFW image, which can be viewed on Instagram, Kayla could be seen wearing nothing at all except for a minuscule black thong and a sexy pair of fishnet stockings. The sizzling blonde upped the ante by going completely topless before the camera, and sent temperatures soaring on her page.

Kayla left nothing to the imagination in the racy attire. Snapped in a dimly-lit living room, the blond bombshell put her insane body on full display while posing seductively by the window. The stunner was standing next to a lush set of earth-toned curtains, which beautifully flattered her glowing tan. The decor was predominantly a beige one, calling even further attention to her naked body.

The photo captured her from the mid-thigh up, offering an incredible view of her killer curves. In a bid to show off her enticing hourglass frame, Kayla let herself be photographed from the mid-profile. The alluring posture allowed her to flash her trim midriff and tease her curvy backside at the same time. The model’s tiny waistline was also showcased, as were her chiseled thighs.

The gorgeous blonde cocked one hip to the side and spread her legs apart to better show off her toned lower body. Kayla’s thong bottoms featured a tiny triangle front and thin straps that were pulled high on her hips, accentuating her sculpted figure and jaw-dropping curves. The barely-there thong boasted an extremely low-cut waistline which perfectly showcased her chiseled tummy.

But what truly caught the eye was her bared chest. The topless babe flaunted her ample bosom in the provocative pic, censoring her buxom curves by strategically placing her hand and forearm over her exposed bust. Her golden tresses fell over her decolletage as they framed her face, proving a bit more coverage — and adding to her allure. Even so, Kayla still flashed some major cleavage, unabashedly showing off her busty assets.

The Instagram hottie completed the torrid look with a chic glam that included dark eyeliner and a subtle, shimmering eyeshadow. She wore a pearly pink shade on her luscious lips and appeared to be sporting faux eyelashes. The blond beauty had her eyes closed and her lips slightly pursed — a coy expression that increased her appeal, while also allowing her to showcase her elegant makeup.

As expected, the steamy photo sent fans into a frenzy, garnering more than 2,700 likes in just 35 minutes of going live. In the space of one hour, the post racked up 5,400-plus likes and 161 comments.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and amazingly sexy,” read one message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“Absolutely perfect body Kayla,’ gushed another follower, adding a heart emoji and a fire emoji.

The self-proclaimed “proud military wife” penned a sassy caption, writing, “Catch flights not feelings!” She also disclosed that she was flying to Las Vegas today and asked fans what were some of their favorite things to do there.

“Walk the strip and people watch while I’m drinking a beer in front of a cop,” detailed one person. “Have fun be safe wish I was going with you,” they added, followed by a long string of heart emoji.

“Go see Absinthe at Ceasar’s Palace! It’s absolutely filthy and horribly entertaining,” was another suggestion.