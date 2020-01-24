Blond Beauty Alexa Collins Flaunts Cleavage In Form-Fitting Pink Dress

Model Alexa Collins was pretty in pink in her latest social media share. The beauty’s latest Instagram update showed her wearing a form-fitting dress that put her fabulous figure on display.

Alexa’s dress was bubblegum pink and featured a low-cut, wide neckline with a cupped front panel that showed off a good bit of her cleavage. The sexy number went to her knees and had long sleeves. It fastened up the front with hook and eye clasps, which gave it a sleek look. The fabric hugged her curves, highlighting her hourglass shape. Seams going down the front of the dress helped elongate Alexa’s body.

The beauty’s post consisted of two photos that showed her standing outside on a deck. Behind her were apartment buildings with a few palm trees sitting in the front of them.

One picture showed Alexa as she faced the camera. She placed one elbow on the deck railing and gave the camera a serious look as she tiled her head just a bit. She stood with one leg in front of the other — a pose that accentuated her curvy figure. The second snap was similar to the first, capturing Alexa from the front. She stood with her hip to the side, showcasing her slender waist.

Alexa wore her hair parted in the middle and it fell in loose waves over one shoulder. Her makeup looked perfect and included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on her cheeks. She wore a pink gloss on her lips and her nails were painted a pale shade of pink. She accessorized her look with a thin, gold chain around her neck.

In the post’s caption, the bombshell said she was feeling fancy in the chic outfit.

Alaexa’s fans were loving the dress on her, and many had to tell her how amazing she looked din it.

“You always look fancy in everything… Real Beauty,” one fan said.

“Love the pink dress!! Looks perfect on you,” wrote a second admirer.

“Love the outfit! So gorgeous and great way to start the day seeing you,” commented a third follower.

“Looking beautifully fancy!!!” wrote a fourth fan.

Earlier in the month, Alexa wore another figure-hugging dress that showcased her fit physique. When she’s not flaunting her curves in a fancy dress, the stunner usually likes to pose in sexy bikinis and more casual outfits, like the crop top and sweatpants she wore not too long ago.