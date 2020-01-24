Saweetie Stuns In Semi-Sheer Leather Miniskirt & Eye-Catching Top

Saweetie is known for her outfit choices on Instagram and her latest upload didn’t disappoint.

The “My Type” hitmaker stunned in an eye-catching short-sleeved top that had puffy semi-sheer sleeves. One side was orange and the other was dark green. The garment had a multicolored graphic print that featured a cartoon female with a short dark bob. Saweetie paired the item of clothing with a semi-sheer dark green miniskirt that went way above her knees. The rapper displayed a lot of leg and looked nothing short of incredible with her straight hair down.

She wore the look with black stilettoes and accessorized herself with a thin silver ankle bracelet. The “Icy Grl” songstress applied black mascara, dark eyeshadow and rocked a bold red lip.

Her latest upload consists of four photos within one post that were taken at night time.

In the first pic, she posed in front of a black car with blacked-out windows. Saweetie sported an over-the-shoulder pose and placed one hand on her skirt.

In the second, she faced the camera directly and looked straight at the lens. The “Up Now” entertainer parted her lips and hid one arm behind her.

For the third image, she appeared to be walking while she was being photographed. Saweetie smiled and held her phone in her hand.

In the fourth and final shot, she was pictured more close-up. Saweetie spread her arms out and pulled a smirky expression with a mini pout.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 152,000 likes and over 800 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“You are my celebrity crush,” one user wrote.

“Most beautiful woman in the world @saweetie yes girllll serve it,” another shared.

“I’m clearly that cigarette on the ground cause baby you steppin’ on necksssss with this fine a** slay,” a third fan remarked.

“Thank god I got up early today! You’re flawless,” a fourth follower commented, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

Saweetie is no stranger to impressing her audience with her outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed her followers in a skintight dress with a floral print all over. Saweetie owned a bold red lip and wore silver jeweled dangling earrings that glimmered in the light. She used black sticks to tie her hair up in a bun and held a red-and-silver sparkly fan in the video clip to cool herself down with throughout. Within one day of posting, the upload has been watched more than 1.5 million times.