Jessica Simpson Recalls ‘Rock Bottom’ Moment She Was So Drunk One Morning She Couldn’t Take Care Of Her Kids

Jessica admitted she started drinking before 7:30 a.m. and couldn't even help her children into their Halloween costumes.

Jessica Simpson opened up about the scary moment in her life she decided she needed to stop drinking. The “With You” singer got extremely candid about hitting “rock bottom” in her new book, titled Open Book, as an excerpt shared by People on January 23 details how she was so drunk during the day of Halloween 2017 that she couldn’t even help her children get into their costumes.

The former reality star spoke openly about the day she knew she had to quit as she recalled that she and her husband Eric Johnson attended an assembly for her eldest daughter, Maxwell, that morning. She confessed that she’d already had a drink before the clock hit even 7:30 a.m.

Jessica noted how she and her husband then went home to prepare for a Halloween party they were having later than night which is when she completely “zoned out” to the point she couldn’t even help or be around her children.

“I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape,” Simpson said in the book after her husband asked her if she was ready to get her two kids get all dressed up in their costumes.

“I am ashamed to say that I don’t know who got them into their costumes that night,” she candidly admitted.

Jessica did rally for the party and dressed up as country superstar Willie Nelson with long braids and a fake beard attached to her face. She even posted a family photo to Instagram that night which showed the whole family in costume. Son Ace dressed up as a cowboy and Maxwell dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

But while all seemed fine in the family snap, Jessica recalled in her candid new book how she took an Ambien pill to help her sleep that night and then began to drink again the next day because she felt as though she’d “failed” her children.

“I slept in, afraid to see them, afraid I had failed them. I hid until they left, then drank,” she said.

The star then had a group of her closest friends come over to her which is when she told them she’d decided it was time to quit drinking for good as she felt she’d hit “rock bottom” when it came to her alcohol addiction.

“I need to stop. Something’s got to stop,” she recalled telling her nearest and dearest who gathered around her on November 1, 2017.

“And if it’s alcohol that’s doing this and making things worse, then I quit,” she said.

As The Inquisitr reported, in excerpts previously released from her very candid new book, Jessica admitted for the first time that she turned to alcohol and pills after being sexually abused as a child.