Kate Beckinsale Shimmies In A Plunging Jumpsuit In Eye-Popping New Video

Kate Beckinsale stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday night to attend Spotify’s Best New Artist Party in The Lot Studios in Los Angeles, The Daily Mail reported, and she was certainly dressed to impress for the event.

The 46-year-old looked absolutely stunning in a sheer back jumpsuit that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The number boasted dramatic tulle sleeves and was dripping in black jewels that shimmered underneath the bright lights of the party. It was made of a clingy fabric that hugged the babe’s curves in all of the right ways and accentuated her pert derriere and trim waist. Also of note was the garment’s daringly low-cut neckline that plunged to the middle of her torso and left plenty of cleavage well on display.

Following the event, Kate took to her Instagram account to share a Boomerang clip from her night out that drove her 3.9 million followers absolutely wild. The actress was seen facing her pal Jonathan Volouck in the short video, which had a green hue due to the lighting at the event. In the caption of the post, she noted that her friend was her “best choice” in everything except for “marriage and dance partner height,” the latter of which was confirmed by the latest addition to her Instagram feed.

In the video, Kate stuck her arms out and shimmied for Jonathan, who only reached up to the actress’s chest. Instead of reciprocating the move, he shook his own head from side to side while leaning in towards Kate’s bare bosom, thus exemplifying why it is difficult for the two to dance together.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the British beauty’s hilarious new social media post. After just six hours of going live, the video has been viewed over 500,000-plus times and has earned over 75,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Well I’m officially jealous,” one person wrote.

Another said that Jonathan was a “lucky man,” and that Kate was “looking gorgeous as usual.”

“What a fun pair! Keep living the good life! The smiles are what it’s about,” commented a third.

Kate often pokes fun at herself and her pals on her Instagram page. Over the weekend, the star shared a set of photos from the Producers Guild Award that saw her sporting a gold jumpsuit with a deep, v neckline. She looked nothing short of stunning in the ensemble, though confessed in the caption of the upload that the garment gave her “jogger’s nipple.” Despite the slight malfunction, fans still went wild for the look and awarded the post over 109,000 likes.