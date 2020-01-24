Kara Del Toro Flaunts Insane Cleavage In White Corset Top

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro treated her 1.3 million Instagram followers to a smoking hot triple Instagram update that had a studious vibe. Kara wore glasses in the snap, switching up her look, although she also rocked an ensemble that showed off her curves.

Kara didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be in some type of a residential area. Several luxurious houses were visible behind her, as well as a sidewalk lined with carefully trimmed grass. Kara rocked a bold outfit that included a white corset top. The corset had fasteners up the front, and a low neckline that revealed an insane amount of cleavage.

Kara paired the super sexy top with some casual loose-fitting jeans. The jeans featured an interesting asymmetrical detail, as the button and fly were at a diagonal angle and added a bit of style to the look. A few inches of Kara’s toned stomach were visible between the bottom of her corset and the waistband of her jeans. She added a bit of business chic to the look by layering on a brown blazer.

The bombshell also added a few accessories to finish off the look. Several layered gold necklaces stood out against her bronzed skin and drew even more attention to her ample cleavage. She carried a black quilted Chanel bag on her arm, and also wore a pair of oversized glasses that gave her an entirely different vibe. Her hair tumbled down her shoulder in voluminous curls, and was illuminated by the sun.

In the first snap, Kara’s lips were slightly parted and she gazed off into the distance with her phone in one hand. For the second snap in the Instagram update, Kara returned her attention to the camera, tilting her head and staring straight at the lens. She had her hands in her pockets, and tilted her head slightly for the shot.

In the third and final snap, Kara mixed things up by sitting down on the curb. The pose allowed fans to see her shoes as well, a pair of peep-toe heels. She rested her chin in her hands and pursed her lips in a playful pose, and placed her cell phone on the curb beside her.

Kara’s fans couldn’t get enough of the triple update, and the post received over 27,500 likes within just 16 hours. Many of her fans also took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“Aww so perfect,” one fan commented, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“So gorgeous looking like a Angel,” another fan added.

Kara constantly tantalizes her eager followers with sizzling shots taken while she’s out and about. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the Maxim bombshell donned a sexy mini dress and licked an ice cream cone in a smoking hot update.