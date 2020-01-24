China Shuts Down Part Of Great Wall, Disney Shanghai, & Several Cities In Attempt To Stop Coronavirus Spread

In the past couple of days, several Chinese cities have gone into lockdown in an attempt to stop and quarantine the deadly coronavirus. As numbers of infected individuals continue to rise, China is taking drastic measures to prevent further infections and deaths, including closing down major tourist attractions, reported The Daily Mail.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the virus is believed to have originated in Hubei province, in the capital of Wuhan. The World Health Organization (WHO) has emitted a statement pointing to a seafood market selling wild animals as the origin of the virus, which is believed to have jumped from an animal carrier to a person. Since the outbreak in late December, authorities suspect that over 10,000 people have been infected worldwide, with 26 deaths so far.

Wuhan led the city lockdowns, temporarily suspending all transport links within and out of the city. Another dozen cities have followed suit, preventing residents from leaving the city and requiring all residents and government workers to wear a face mask at all times when in public.

Shanghai Disney Resort decided to close its gates to visitors, explaining their motives in a statement posted to the resort’s website.

“In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and cast, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown. We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and… announce the reopening date upon confirmation.”

In further attempts to control the spread of the disease, other attractions and public gatherings have also been suspended or canceled. Beijing’s Forbidden Palace, which is home to the Palace Museum, has decided to close this Saturday while the Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year World Cup football tournament has been canceled. Additionally, all public Lunar New Year events taking place in Macau, a city home to more than half a million residents, have been called off.

The Great Wall of China, one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, is also reported to be temporarily closed to visitors.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, and fever. While most people infected with the virus will fully recover, it can be deadly to those in vulnerable populations, including the elderly and children.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been vigilantly monitoring the situation, announcing this week that they would be directing all incoming flights from Wuhan to five main airports where passengers would be screened for the virus.