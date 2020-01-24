‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Puts Her Health Ahead Of Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) journey is only about to begin. And it seems as if this time around she will need to carefully choose who she wants around in her darkest hour, per She Knows Soaps. Sally’s personal life is about to change drastically and she will need to lean on someone for support.

Sally found herself in a dark place when her fiancé gives her some bad news. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) recently told Sally that he was still in love with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and wanted to leave her for his former high school sweetheart again. She told him she refused to accept what he was saying and that she would give him some time to think about his feelings. Sally then left to confront Flo who was also sure that she belonged with Wyatt.

Despondent, Sally will take the decision to look out for herself and that includes getting a checkup at the doctor. The redhead will be in for the shock of her life when she is told that she has a medical condition. She may reflect and think back on the obvious signs that she may have missed, but she will also feel very alone since she will have to face the future alone without her fiancé.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will turn to someone who has just been through a similar experience. Sally will confide in Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and tell her about her diagnosis. It appears as if Katie will take Sally under her wing and give her the support that she needs. Never mind the fact that she just encouraged Wyatt to dump Sally for Flo.

In the meantime, Wyatt’s conscience will begin to pain him. He knows that Sally had every reason to believe that they were going to be married. He also knows how shattered she was the previous time that he dumped her for Flo. The soap opera spoilers hint that he will first seek advice from Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who will give him a tongue lashing.

Feeling rather guilty, Wyatt will then visit Sally. However, the redhead has had enough of the man who’s been using her all along. She will make it quite clear that she doesn’t believe that he’s really concerned about her and will show him the door.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally has had enough of being second best and wants to put herself first from now on.