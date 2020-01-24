Victoria’s Secret’s Georgia Fowler Sizzles In A Red Bikini In Hot New Photo

Georgia posed with her booty to the camera.

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler stunned fans on Instagram this week as she stripped down to a red bikini for a sizzling new vacation photo. The New Zealand-born beauty wowed as she posed with her back to the camera in her sexy two-piece while she enjoyed a sunny trip to the coast somewhere very tropical.

Georgia – who has also served as host for Project Runway New Zealand – gave the camera a pretty smile as she posed over her shoulder with back arched slightly and her toned booty facing towards the camera in the snap posted to her account on January 23.

The lingerie model stunned in the red bikini look that was made up of a fuller cupped top with thin adjustable straps that stretched over both of her shoulders. The colorful look also featured a metallic clasp fastening in the center of her back.

Georgia paired the top with matching bottoms in the exact same color that stretched higher on her hips to make her already mile-long model legs look even longer as she flashed her tanned pins for her 1 million Instagram followers.

The brunette beauty had her short brunette hair completely slicked back and away from her face as she flashed a smile and covered her eyes from the beating down sun with a pair of small sunglasses on her eyes.

Georgia stood barefoot underneath a large palm tree while the stunning blue ocean water and clear blue sky were both visible in the distance behind her. She didn’t reveal her exact location in the upload.

Swimwear brand Solid & Striped posted the exact same photo to its own Instagram account where it revealed the exact bikini Georgia wore.

In the caption, the popular swim company confirmed that the model wore The Harley bikini from the brand’s Classics Collection.

Georgia’s initial upload has received more than 21,400 likes since she first posted it to social media while many fans left sweet comments for the beauty in the comments section.

“Looking a $Million as per normal,” one fan told her with a palm tree and bikini emoji.

Another told the model and TV host that she had a “beautiful body.”

A third person commented, “what a body babe,” with three fire emoji.

Georgia’s proved before that she’s not exactly averse to showing off her flawless bikini body.

As The Inquisitr reported, earlier this month she stripped down to a white bikini while out on the water on a yacht.

That time, she encouraged her many followers to help the people of Australia who have been dealing with recent deadly bush fires that ravaged much of the nation.