Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles By The Pool In Impossibly Tiny Pink Bikini: ‘Carefree’

Tarsha Whitmore is kicking off her weekend with an eye-popping new Instagram snap that has her fans talking for all the right reasons.

The scorching new photo was shared to the Australian bombshell’s feed on Friday and was an instant hit with her 754,000 followers. A geotag on the post indicated that the shot was taken in Sydney, where Tarsha was seen enjoying a gorgeous and “carefree” day out by the pool. The model was photographed sitting on her knees in the water as the golden sun spilled over her to illuminate her flawless figure, which she showed off in an impossibly tiny bikini from Oh Polly that left very little to the imagination.

Tarsha’s sexy two-piece from the U.K.-based brand was of a bold, neon pink color that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though the model’s skin-baring display had likely already done the job. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms, which she lifted up to her head to tousle her light brown hair. Cleavage spilled out of the garment from nearly every angle thanks to its plunging neckline and tiny, triangle-shaped cups to make for a scandalous display that certainly pushed the limits of the photo-sharing platform.

The stunner also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The number covered only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut style that showcased Tarsha’s sculpted legs and killer curves. Its thin waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Tarsha kept her look simple and accessorized with nothing more than a dainty belly button ring that provided just the right amount of bling. She wore her long tresses down in waves that cascaded over her shoulders and sported a full face of makeup that included a light pink lip, dusting of blush, shimmering eye shadow, and thick coat of mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s latest Instagram upload with love. It has earned more than 9,200 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Tarsha’s jaw-dropping display.

“Perfection,” one person wrote.

Another said that Tarsha was a “goddess.”

“Body goals,” quipped a third.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful,” commented a fourth.

Tarsha often dazzles her followers with her eye-popping Instagram photos. Just yesterday, she shared another tantalizing selfie that saw her rocking a dangerously low-cut crop top while showing off her gorgeous glam. That post proved popular as well, and to date has racked up over 17,000 likes.