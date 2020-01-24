Gwen Stefani Wears Black Crop Top, Striped Pants & Lace-Up Boots In Vintage No Doubt Tour Clip

For No Doubt’s latest Instagram post, they are taking fans back to the early 2000s with a video clip of the band on tour. The video focuses on the lead singer, Gwen Stefani, quite a lot since she is singing the chorus of their single, “Running.”

Stefani has always been known for being a fashion icon. Even back in her No Doubt days.

The blond beauty stunned in a black crop top with thin straps. She paired the ensemble with striped pants, which she accessorized with a black belt that had “N D” in silver on the buckle. Stefani wore black lace-up boots and pulled her hair up.

The “Wind It Up” songstress has made a bold red lip her signature staple over the years and was even rocking that look back in the early 2000s. She applied gold, glittery eye shadow, black mascara, and wrapped a thin black-and-white scarf around her neck. She performed with a multicolored sweatband and kept her nails plane with no nail polish.

The clip saw the band on stage at the end of a mini catwalk. Stefani appeared at the very front while the other members were right behind her playing their instruments and singing backing vocals.

The short video consists of them playing the song’s chorus acoustically to a packed, screaming crowd. It also zoomed out on the stage, which had a large screen at the back.

For the caption, they put lyrics to the chorus of “Running,” which was sung in the video with the hashtag “ThrowbackThursday.”

In the span of 13 hours, the band’s post racked up more 9,000 likes, over 280 comments, and has been watched 30,000 times, proving to be popular with their followers.

“One of my favorite songs!” one user wrote.

“Y’all need to be RUNNING to the studio to record a new album,” another shared.

“So happy I got my to see y’all in Vegas and Long Beach during that tour. Awesome memories!” a third fan remarked, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Her makeup during this tour was so amazing!” a fourth follower commented.

According to Billboard, No Doubt released “Running” in 2003. The single peaked at No. 62 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and is from their studio album Rock Steady.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, No Doubt worked with a couple of music legends on the album. They created the tracks “Platinum Blonde Life,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” and “Rock Steady” with Ric Ocasek and “Waiting Room” with Prince.