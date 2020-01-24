Miami Model Amanda Trivizas Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Lace Lingerie

American model Amanda Trivizas made her fans happy on Thursday, January 23, when she took to her Instagram account to share an update while rocking a cleavage-baring lace lingerie set.

In the image, the 20-year-old model was captured in her kitchen, staring straight into the camera with a sultry look as she showed off nearly every inch of her curves in a sexy bra-and-panty combo that left little to the imagination. Amanda sent temperatures high in a mint green lace underwired bra that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. The matching bottoms of her skin-baring attire provided less coverage, leaving her curvy behind and toned thighs completely on display. A thick, stretchy waistband sat high on her hips, drawing attention to her slender waist and taut stomach.

Amanda wore her long, dark tresses down and styled in loose waves that spilled over her shoulder and grazed her exposed cleavage. She also wore a full face of makeup that consisted of sculpted eyebrows, light brown eyeshadow, thick mascara, eyeliner, contoured cheeks, pink blush, and satin pink lipstick. She completed the look by painting her manicured nails white.

In the caption, the model tagged the online retail store Lounge Underwear for sponsoring the sexy number. Amanda did not indicate a geotag on the post, leaving the photo’s exact location unknown.

The model’s admirers were quick to show some love for the new smoking hot update. As of late, the latest share has already gained more than 43,000 likes within 16 hours of going live, as well as over 800 comments — and still growing. Most of her followers took to the comments section to compliment her looks, while others raved about her stunning physique. Some fans preferred to express their admiration through a combination of emoji.

“Beautiful, you are perfect,” one follower commented, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“It’s getting HOT in the kitchen!” another fan chimed in.

“I’m hungry, what are you cooking?? You look pretty by the way,” a third admirer gushed.

“Are you going to cook??? Spicy hottie,” a fourth social media follower wrote.

Amanda is known to tease fans with her racy Instagram pictures that she uploads almost on a daily basis. On January 21, the brunette beauty shared another sultry update on Instagram. In it, she rocked a black lace lingerie set and flaunted all of her assets. The bra featured classic cups with embroidered little white flowers on the design. She paired the top with the matching bottoms that hugged her curvaceous figure.