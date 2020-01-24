Sommer Ray Flaunts Toned Physique In Workout Bra & Mesh Joggers

Sommer Ray has dropped a new line in her apparel collection, and she took to Instagram Thursday to show some of it off. Her post was not one, but ten photos that showed her flaunting her toned physique in a workout bra with a pair of mesh joggers.

The beauty’s outfit featured a unique pattern that featured colorful butterflies on a black and grey camouflage pattern. The bra had a low-cut neck that flashed a bit of her cleavage. It also had sexy straps that crisscrossed underneath the cups. The joggers had mid rise fit, showing off her toned abs. The pants also had mesh cutout panels, giving her followers a flash of bare skin on her thighs. Sommer paired the outfit with a matching jacket.

Sommer was standing outside near a fence covered with green foliage for the pictures. The collage showed her in various positions as she modeled the set. A few of the pictures saw her wearing the jacket loosely around her elbows, giving her follower a nice look at her shapely shoulders. Other images showed her posing with the jacket on, and one even captured her with the hood of the jacket over her head.

In most of the snaps, Sommer flashed her gorgeous smile for the camera. She seemed to have a little fun in other photos by sticking out her tongue and making playful faces.

Sommer’s hair was parted on the side, and it fell down in loose waves. Her makeup was light and included a pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption, she mentioned the new line of activewear.

Her fans couldn’t help but comment on how pretty she looked.

“you are glowing with happiness! love your beautiful smile,” one fan said.

“You’re so beautiful,” a second admirer wrote.

“literally perfection at its finest,” commented a third follower.

“The clothes are cute but when you are in them they are beautiful,” quipped a fourth fan.

Sommer has a knack for making just about everything she wears look good. One of her more popular posts in recently days showed her looking smoking hot in a pink bodysuit with a matching sweatshirt.