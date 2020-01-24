WWE Rumors: Major Changes Reportedly Being Planned For Company’s Women’s Titles

On Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage, current Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made some comments that were construed by a number of observers as a desire to remove gender designations from the company’s top-level championships. As a recent report suggests, that might soon be the case.

As recalled by WrestlingNews.co, Lynch’s appearance on this week’s Backstage on Fox Sports 1 saw her express a desire for WWE to stop using the word “women’s” so often when it comes to things that exclusively involve the company’s female talents. This, she explained, should be done because, at this point in the promotion’s history, female wrestlers have accomplished their share of milestones while proving themselves to be equal to their male counterparts.

“I think it’s now starting to hold us back where we are then going ‘oh, this is the women’s segment, this is the women’s thing.’ Why do we need that division? We need people, we need characters, we need people looking for the main event spot, not the top women’s spot, the top spot.”

One day after Lynch made those remarks, WWE appeared to be dropping the gender-specific references on this week’s episode of NXT when the black-and-gold brand’s announce team talked about Rhea Ripley and what is still officially known as the NXT Women’s Championship.

Although Lynch later clarified her comments in a Twitter post and said that they were not necessarily about renaming any titles, WrestlingNews.co wrote that the company had apparently been considering removing the female designations from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown‘s women’s titles for some time. According to the publication’s Paul Davis, this could mean that the belts will soon be known simply as the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship, just like the male-only titles respectively held by Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt.

Alternately, Davis noted that per his sources, the promotion is also mulling the possibility of making gender distinctions for male- and female-only titles alike. If this change is implemented, this would mean Lesnar and Lynch would be known as the Men’s WWE Champion and Women’s WWE Champion, respectively.

Regardless of what WWE decides, Davis concluded by saying that the changes might not immediately become official, as the company reportedly wants them to be announced at WrestleMania 36 in April. Should this happen, this would be similar to how WWE formally dropped the “Divas” branding for female wrestlers four years ago, with Hall of Famer Lita revealing the new Women’s Championship during a segment at WrestleMania 32, as noted by Newsweek.