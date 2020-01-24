Mama June Shannon Makes Plea To Reunite With Daughters & Claims She Wants To ‘Disappear’

Mama June Shannon, star of WEtv’s From Not to Hot posted a rare update to Instagram where she claimed some days she wants to “disappear” and made a rare plea to reunite with her daughters.

The former reality star has not posted anything on her social media page since June 2019 when she shared an adorable photo of her granddaughter Ella. She returned to Instagram on January 23 to post a new photo and update for her 477,000 followers.

June was smiling in the image, which appeared to be a selfie taken in the passenger seat of a car. She is wearing a grey shirt in the photo.

In the caption, June made several remarks that led fans to believe that she is still not in touch with daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Jessica “Chubs” Shannon. June also has an older daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell.

June has been estranged from her daughters since early 2019.

The former reality star remarked in her caption that some days she wants to “disappear.” She also spoke of her children in the post, confirming that she has not seen her daughters but she is hopeful for a change in their relationship.

Fans shared their sentiments for better days for the former television personality by posting positive remarks in the comments section of the photo.

“June, have been a fan for years. Please get sober and get well. You were such a great mom and your girls need you and they love you,” remarked one fan of the former reality star, who shot to fame alongside her clan in TLC television series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

“I love you Mama June. I know you will get better. My sister did it & so can you!!” said a second fan who shared words of encouragement.

“Come on June. We’re rooting for you to get better and reconnect with your family,” stated a third follower of the mother of four daughters and grandmother of three.

In the last episode that aired of the clan’s WEtv series in May 2019, June refused an intervention staged by her family. The participants included June’s sister Doe Doe, Lauryn, Jessica and Alana, who currently lives with Lauryn and her husband Joshua Efrid.

June’s family claimed in the episode that June’s relationship with Geno was the cause of her unhealthy behaviors. While the reality star initially would not accept their help, June allowed herself to be driven to an in-patient clinic in North Carolina for help, reported People Magazine., She checked herself out less than one day later.

June was arrested at an Alabama gas station in March 2019 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Geno was also arrested on the same charges, with an additional charge of third-degree domestic violence.

The last update regarding the couple claims they trashed a hotel room in December 2019, causing around $1,000 worth of damage at the FairBridge Inn & Suites in Southern Atlanta.