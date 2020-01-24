Kelly Clarkson Claps Back At Hater Who Wants Her Fired From ‘The Voice’

Kelly responded after a fan called her annoying, loud, and rude.

Kelly Clarkson hit back at a hater who called to have her “replaced” as a coach on The Voice. In her typical self-depreciating and hilarious way, the singer responded to a less than kind message posted to Twitter this week after she spotted a tweet that described her as being annoying, loud, and rude.

The clap back went down after Kelly’s co-coach on The Voice Blake Shelton shared a photo to his Twitter account on January 23 that showed him and a mystery female (who was later revealed to be Bebe Rexha) from the back as he asked fans to guess who his celebrity mentor will be for Season 18.

One fan responded with their guess, writing, “I’m guessing Jennifer Nettles” before they then asked Blake if Kelly could be fired and another coach could be brought in to take over Kelly’s chair.

“Is there anyway @kellyclarkson can be replaced,” they asked in the same tweet, “she’s so annoying/loud/rude.”

The mean tweet quickly caught the attention of Kelly – who’s appeared as a coach on the NBC talent search since Season 14 and will be back again for Season 18 next month – who responded with a message of her own.

“Okay okay, I’ll give you the first two because I’m self aware, but rude, no girl that ain’t me,” the “Love So Soft” singer hit back as she quoted the initial message in her tweet, adding a winking face emoji with its tongue sticking out.

Y'all remember the game Guess Who? Well then guess who my guest mentor is on @NBCTheVoice this season… no hints. pic.twitter.com/Vf7yU72fuc — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 21, 2020

The star’s many fans were quick to rush to her defence with several tweets of their own. Kelly’s tweet received more than 460 responses.

“Rude? Said the person who tweeted an insult at someone she doesn’t know. Smh,” one fan tweeted in support of the American Idol winner, adding, “Kelly, you’re a queen and we [love] you.”

“You are NOT rude or annoying! We love you and think you are great,” another said.

Many also shared hilarious GIFs and memes to share their appreciation for Kelly putting the hater in their place.

So far, Kelly’s classy clap back has received more than 5,300 likes and over 170 retweets from fans showing their support for the star.

This isn’t the first time this week the star has hit the headlines for her social media activity, though.

It was just earlier this week that The Inquisitr reported that Kelly was showing some love for Pink after her fellow pop superstar vowed not to get plastic surgery and grow old gracefully. She also promised fans she’d keep doing acts in the air during her shows as she grows older.

“I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe,” Kelly jokingly tweeted after seeing Pink’s message.