Dua Lipa Wears Animal-Print Thigh-High Boots & Eye-Catching Dress For Futuristic Single Cover, ‘Physical’

Dua Lipa has announced the title and revealed the cover for her next single, “Physical,” on Instagram and it’s quite something.

The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker stunned in a pair of shimmery gold-and-black animal-print thigh-high boots. She wore a long-sleeved black dress that had the same animal-print design on the front as well as mini blue moons going across the rest. Over the top of the garment, Lipa appeared to be wearing a mini black vest and a cut-out top. She sported her blond and brunette hair up in a high ponytail and rocked neon yellow eye makeup. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress opted for long pointy acrylic nails and looked nothing short of incredible.

On the artwork, Lipa was photographed side on from a higher angle. She posed on her knees and pushed one arm out and the other raised to her mouth. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and looked like she was in motion as there was wind in her hair.

Lipa was pictured in front of a black backdrop and the overall aesthetic looked very futuristic. In the bottom right corner, the logo of her full name appeared and the title of the song, “Physical,” underneath in red.

For her caption, she told fans they can expect to hear it at the end of the month on January 31.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 230,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her 38.7 million followers.

“HOLY SH*T I’M IN LOVE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“This cover is divine,” another shared.

“ONE OF MY FAV COVERS EVER WOW,” a third fan remarked.

“Queen of single covers!!” a fourth follower commented.

Lipa has yet to reveal the album artwork or release date for her highly anticipated second studio album, Future Nostalgia. However, the era has gone off to a great start already.

According to Billboard, the lead single, “Don’t Start Now,” has peaked at No. 14 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 in the U.K.

When discussing the album, Lipa explained there is a theme surrounding the record. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stated that making her sophomore album has been the craziest and most intense time of her life.

Lipa has described the overall sound like something you would hear at a dancercise class and even though it contains a “crazy clash of styles,” it’s still very much pop. While making the project, she ended up listening to Prince, Outkast, old Gwen Stefani, and No Doubt.