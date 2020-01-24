Valerie Cossette Looks Sexy And Glamorous In Cleavage-Baring Top

Brunette model Valerie Cossette gave her 2 million fans something to drool over when she shared a sultry new snap of herself on Thursday morning. The saucy vixen rocked a sexy outfit that showed off her tremendous curves.

For the photo, Valerie modeled a satin collared shirt with a front tie and puffed sleeves by Tiger Mist. Its plunging neckline allowed the model to flaunt her incredible cleavage, and its cropped hemline showed off plenty of her taut midriff, leaving her elegant belly tattoo and navel piercing on display. She paired the dressy shirt with a simple pair of white high-rise pants that were slightly see-through.

She wore her straight black hair loose and parted down the middle. Even though her outfit was impeccable on its own, Valerie added to her overall ensemble by expertly applying a full face of makeup. She blended foundation across the entirety of her face and then lightly contoured her cheekbones with bronzer. To define her eyes, the beauty created a dramatic winged eyeliner look and thickened her lashes with a coat of mascara. She also blended a subtle brown eyeshadow into her lids and creases in addition to sculpting her thin brows.

The ensemble made enough of a statement on its own, but the model felt it needed a little extra glitz, so she donned a simple cross pendant necklace and a gold ring. Her square-cut nails were also manicured and painted, although it appeared her index fingernail had broken.

Valerie didn’t indicate where she snapped the selfie, but it appeared to be inside her home or another residential apartment. She took the mirror selfie with her iPhone.

The beauty’s sultry share managed to rack up over 60,000 likes and almost 800 comments from her many adoring fans. The majority of comments praised her rocking body and chic outfit.

“Lovely top and nice pants and of coz [sic] wonderful you,” complimented an admirer.

“My Heart skips a beat for you every time I see you on here,” said another person.

One fan happened to notice her broken nail and wrote, “-1 nail….like it matters.”

The bombshell responded to them by adding a face with tears of joy and sign of the horns emoji to her reply.

Previously, Valerie shared a different, yet equally impressive photograph of herself modeling black lingerie by Fashion Nova. The bodacious babe posed while perched on top of a shaggy carpet and also showcased her busty chest in that image, too.