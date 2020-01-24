Mars Volta Singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala Claims Scientologists Killed His Dog To Protect Actor Danny Masterson

Mars Volta singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala is claiming that Scientologists killed his pet dog in a plot to protect The ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson from rape allegations.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to claim that the pet dog he shares with wife Chrissie Carnell Bixler had ingested poison that someone wrapped in raw meat and thrown into their yard. Bixler-Zavala said that the poisoning was the work of someone within the Church of Scientology as a way to silence the couple from claims that Masterson had raped Chrissie. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, she is one of several women who have accused Masterson of sexual assault.

In the scathing post, Bixler-Zavala took aim directly at the Church of Scientology, claiming they were responsible for the dog’s death and were trying to intimidate the couple into silence.

“I’m at the vet dealing with another hurt animal. This is what I’ve been finding in my front and backyard. This is what scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect,” Bixler-Zavala wrote.

In a later post, the Mars Volta singer said that they had to put the dog down after she had ingested rat poison that was rolled in raw meat. He said it was the second dog they had to put down within the last year “due to the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists.”

As the report noted, the couple has joined in a lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology claiming that church members were stalking them.

As The Inquisitr reported, Masterson was fired from his Netflix series The Ranch after the allegations surfaced, but the actor maintained his innocence.

“In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Masterson said in a statement. “However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

The streaming video service was criticized for taking so long to act after multiple allegations of sexual assault surfaced, with critics noting that Netflix was comparatively quick to dump actor Kevin Spacey after he face his own sexual misconduct allegations. The Church of Scientology has also come under fire for allegations that it is attempting to silence those speaking out against Masterson.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala said that the death of his dog will not keep him silent from calling out Scientology and Masterson, saying that he is only more determined to tell his wife’s story.