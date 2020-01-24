Rudy Giuliani Claims He Has Dirt On ‘Biden Family Enterprise’ And Threatens To Go Public

Rudy Giuliani appeared undeterred by the impeachment trial facing Donald Trump this week, claiming that he had dirt on the “Biden Family Enterprise” and threatening to go public with it.

President Donald Trump was impeached and faces the potential of being removed from office after his attempts to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Giuliani allegedly played a key role in that, working with Ukrainian officials in his capacity as Trump’s personal lawyer and reportedly pushing for them to publicly announce an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business interests.

Despite the political backlash that came from the focus on the Bidens, the former New York mayor pressed forward this week. He issued a cryptic tweet saying he would start to release information that would implicate the Bidens in alleged corruption.

“Everything I tried to tell the press last March is now coming out, and more. I will now start to reveal the evidence directly to you, the People,” Giuliani wrote.”The Biden Family Enterprise made millions by selling public office. Then when Joe was Obama’s Point Man, they ALL made millions.”

Giuliani has not yet offered further evidence of his claims.

As the New York Post noted, Giuliani’s threat came after he offered to testify in Trump’s impeachment trial, which is currently taking place in the U.S. Senate. Giuliani said he could shed light on what he claimed was “corruption” he uncovered in Ukraine, which he claimed involved “Joe Biden and a lot of other Democrats.”

This came after a former associate of Giuliani, Lev Parnas, came forward to claim that Trump’s intent was never to root out corruption in Ukraine, only to hurt Biden politically ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Parnas, who is facing federal charges that he funneled foreign money to U.S. political candidates, claimed that Trump was in the loop regarding all actions to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on the Bidens.

Giuliani pushed back this week, claiming that Parnas was not a reliable source.

“Well, I’m not going to say as much about Lev Parnas because the thing is under investigation, except to say that he’s been caught in so many lies so far. That he’s really an unreliable source,” Giuliani said, via CNN.

Giuliani is not the only one continuing to focus on the former vice president amid Trump’s impeachment. Other Trump backers have called on the Bidens to testify in the impeachment trial, claiming it would reveal corruption that would justify Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine into launching an investigation.