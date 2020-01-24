Gwen Stefani Stuns In Sheer Mini Dress That’s A Work Of Art At Pre-Grammy Party With Blake Shelton

Gwen rocked a pair of thigh-high boots with her colorful dress.

Gwen Stefani accompanied Blake Shelton to a star-studded, pre-Grammy Awards bash at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday night. As reported by The Wrap, Blake was one of the Grammy nominees who scored an invite to the 1970s-themed party being thrown by his record label, Warner Music. However, while the country singer was the one being recognized for his musical talent, his girlfriend ensured that all eyes were on her as the couple walked the red carpet together.

For the event, Gwen rocked a skintight mini-dress. The garment was sheer, but it was covered with colorful, intricate embroidery and beading. The artwork on the 50-year-old “Hollaback Girl” singer’s stunning dress resembled painted glass or tattoos by a talented artist.

The design included a pair of red and brown wings that were spread out across the top of the dress, right above Gwen’s collarbones. A warped hourglass full of glittering red sand could be seen in the center of the wings. A banner reading “Who has forever anyway” was also emblazoned across Gwen’s chest, along with a few dazzling blue laurels.

The bodice of Gwen’s mini-dress featured a large light blue and brown design that resembled a fish’s fins. A red sea serpent with shimmering scales and a fanned tail could be seen on her left side, while portions of two fish were visible on her right. Other details included gorgeous red blossoms, green leaves, and a koi fish swimming up her right arm. Her skirt featured a black geometric pattern.

Gwen completed her ensemble with a pair of white fishnets and thigh-high black latex boots. She carried a sparkly silver clutch that matched the bangle bracelets she was wearing. Her other accessories included a pair of starburst-shaped silver earrings.

For her beauty look, Gwen sported her signature bright red lip and dark winged eyeliner. She wore her long, platinum blond tresses parted to the side and pulled up in a sleek ponytail.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Warner Music

True to form, Blake added some Western flair to his look, which was a bit more dressed down. He rocked a pair of blue jeans with a gray striped dress shirt and a dark blue blazer. He completed his ensemble with a pair of shiny brown cowboy boots.

Gwen and Blake both had beaming smiles on their faces as they posed together, and they certainly had reason to be happy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple will have the honor of performing their new duet, “Nobody But You,” on the Grammy Awards stage this Sunday. Blake has already said that he expects the experience to give him “one of the greatest rushes” he’ll ever feel.

Blake also has the opportunity to take home a Grammy; his song “God’s Country” is nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category. Meanwhile, Gwen will get another chance to show off the unique style that has made her one of the music industry’s biggest fashion icons.