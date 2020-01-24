The Bronx Hottie DreamDoll Flaunts Cleavage In Sports Bra On Instagram

DreamDoll, a rapper from the Bronx, New York, shared a sizzling new photo on Instagram yesterday. She was seen flaunting her cleavage in a sports bra.

The top had thin straps and a low scoop neckline. This left much of her chest on display. Additionally, the bra featured a white band at the bottom, which was branded with the Fashion Nova name.

The stunner paired this with a matching pair of sweatpants. These were light gray with the same white waistband as her bra. Plus, light, vertical lines decorated her upper thighs.

DreamDoll was seen posing while perched on a ledge. She braced herself up with her hands, while bending her knees and placing one leg on top of another. Even though it may have been difficult to balance this way, the beauty made it look effortless.

She gave a flirty look while tilting her head slightly to the right. Her makeup included dark lashes and plenty of blush to make her cheeks pop. Plus, her eyeshadow included shimmery purple and silver hues. Moreover, her lips shined with her glossy lipstick. Her light manicure peeked through in the shot.

The stunner wore her hair up in a casual, high bun. She left a couple pieces of her wispy bangs down, which framed the side of her face.

The rapper completed her look with a pair of extra-large, silver hoop earrings and a black bracelet on her left wrist.

Behind DreamDoll was a small chandelier that hung from the ceiling. The wall behind her was decorated with a large, rectangular mirror with a geometric design on the edges.

Her admirers had plenty of nice things to say in the comments section.

“I love this caption,” gushed a supporter.

“Flyest in the game nobody is messing with @dreamdoll,” declared a fan.

“Wow the prettiest doll in the world,” expressed a follower.

“I dont care what anyone says you [sic] the most Beautiful D*mn Girl On This Planet!” raved another social media user.

Plus, five days ago, DreamDoll shared a similar update. She was seen perching in an unconventional spot again, except this time, she did so on a kitchen island. She was also seen rocking a bodysuit. The outfit was all-black. It had thin straps, a cleavage-baring neckline, and silver “x” accents that ran down its sides. The bombshell wore her hair in a side part with luxurious curls. These fell down her back. She accessorized with a necklace and a bracelet.