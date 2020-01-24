Donald Trump’s Claim ‘We Have All The Material’ Is ‘Admission Of Guilt’ To Obstruction, Former Prosecutor Says

On Wednesday, Trump appeared to boast about withholding evidence from Congress in the impeachment proceedings against him.

The Senate on Tuesday opened the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, as NBC News reported, by voting 53-47 on nine rules amendments proposed by Democrats aimed at admitting new evidence and witnesses — material now blocked by Trump’s White House.

But on Wednesday, Trump appeared to make a startling admission, confirming that he was, indeed, withholding crucial evidence from the impeachment trial, as he had also blocked evidence from the earlier impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.

“We’re doing very well,” Trump said, speaking to the media at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material.”

Now, a former federal prosecutor says that Trump’s seemingly offhand remark at Davos should count as a confession — specifically to the offense of obstruction of Congress, which is the charge against Trump in the second of the two articles of impeachment against him.

Glenn Kirschner who also now serves as an on-air legal analyst for MSNBC, said that Trump’s statement was an “admission of guilt to the second article,” in a statement posted to his own Twitter account.

Kirschner, whose career as a prosecutor in the District of Columbia United States Attorney’s Office from 1994 to 2018, also called Trump’s statement at Davos “circumstantial evidence of criminal intent.”

Florida representative Val Demings, who currently serves as one of the seven House impeachment managers, posted video if Trump’s comments to her own Twitter account, also saying that by making the statement, Trump “confessed” two carrying out a cover-up.

The second article of impeachment was for obstruction of Congress: covering up witnesses and documents from the American people. This morning the President not only confessed to it, he bragged about it: "Honestly, we have all the material. They don't have the material." pic.twitter.com/DPAEFHIDjS — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 22, 2020

The exclusion of any new evidence has already played a key role in the impeachment trial, as even after two days of presentations by the House managers, led by California Democrat Adam Schiff, Republican senators continue to complain that they have heard no new evidence, as the news analysis site Vox.com reported.

“So far what [Schiff] has said we’ve heard before,” Indiana Republican Mike Braun said on Thursday, as quoted by Vox.com. His claim to have found no new evidence in the House managers’ presentations was echoed by several other Republicans, including Rick Scott of Florida who called the managers’ presentation “boring,” and Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey.

“I didn’t hear anything new today. We’ll see,” Toomey said, as quoted by Vox.com.

“The same Republicans saying they heard nothing new just voted nine times to hear nothing new,” Senate Democratic Minority leader Chuck Schumer said, responding to the Republican complaints.

Schumer’s point was echoed by California Democrat, and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who wrote on her Twitter account, per Vox.com, that Senate Republicans “can’t have it both ways.”