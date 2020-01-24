Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Leather Outfit & Shows Off New Bling On Instagram

Chanel West Coast has been on an absolute roll today, sharing a total of three new posts on Instagram. Her newest share was different than all the rest, as she showed off her figure in a leather outfit that incorporated eye-catching bling.

The Ridiculousness star exuded flirty vibes in the photo, wearing an outfit that included a black corset-inspired tank top and matching bottoms. The top had cupped accents that hugged her cleavage, along with a short cut that left parts of her midriff exposed. The thin straps peeked through behind her flowing hair. The focal point of the piece was arguably the strands of sparkling gems that adorned the front zipper, which measured several inches in length.

In addition, Chanel sported a pair of pants or a skirt — it was hard to tell, thanks to the photo being cropped at her upper thighs. What was easy to see, however, were the voluminous, ruffled accents that decorated her hips. She paired the bottoms with a belt that featured an extra-large, rectangular buckle that was studded with gems.

The stunner opted to wear her hair down in a middle part, her soft waves cascading down the front of her shoulders. She completed her look with a couple of bracelets on her right wrist.

In the caption, the beauty tagged an Instagram page called @diamondcutexoticss, which is a private account whose associated pages in the bio point to a CBD marijuana company. At any rate, the singer thanked the account for her new Cuban link necklace, which she rocked in the photo. It was light gold and added a new level of glam to her look.

Chanel’s admirers took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“Looks good on you boo, love you always and forever,” gushed a supporter.

“You been killin the ig game lately. I see you!” exclaimed an admirer.

“You be looking fly 24/7 @chanelwestcoast,” raved a fan.

“You are one interesting young woman keep pushing forward and you will always be amazing,” declared another social media user.

Previously, the rapper showed off another leather look on May 7, 2019. That time, she wore a strapless bodysuit while sitting upright in a modern red chair. The top of her ensemble was embellished with sheer lace accents. The bombshell also wore a platinum blond wig with extra-long hair and rocked matching gloves and thigh-high boots. She gazed directly at the camera with a coy expression on her face, her lips popping thanks to her use of bright red lipstick.