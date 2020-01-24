Trump Administration Warned GOP Senators ‘Your Head Will Be On A Pike’ If They Vote Against Him, ‘CBS’ Reports

According to a CBS News report, Republican senators have been handed an ominous warning from the Trump administration.

The 53 Republican senators who will be called upon to vote on whether or not to remove Donald Trump from office at the close of his current impeachment trial have received an ominous, behind-the-scenes warning from the Trump administration, according to a report via Twitter by CBS News on Thursday.

That warning? “Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.” CBS News reported that the source who revealed the apparent threat was “a POTUS confidant,” in other words, a person close to Trump.

So far, no Republican senators have shown public signs of breaking with the party to vote against Trump at any stage of the trial, even prior to the vote on whether to convict Trump and remove him from office. Some GOP senators have attempted to dismiss the entire proceeding as repetitious and boring, according a report by the online magazine Slate.com.

“They’re already repeating the same points they made for 13 hours yesterday,” Texas Republican Ted Cruz told reporters during a dinner recess during the impeachment trial’s third day on Thursday, while other GOP senators complained that House impeachment managers, who serve in effect as prosecutors in the trial, were simply offering a “rehash” of points and information they had presented earlier, according to the Slate.com report.

Adam Schiff called for Donald Trump’s removal from office on Thursday. Senate Television / Getty Images

Another Republican Senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, simply said that she was tired, calling herself “a pooped puppy” following the close of proceedings after more than nine hours, late Thursday evening, according to a report on the day’s events by The Guardian.

While the exact method by which the Trump administration’s “head on a pike” threat was delivered is not known, one top Trump aide, Eric Ueland, told reporters that “the revenge” for the impeachment trial would soon be coming. Ueland said, “I can’t wait,” for that “revenge” to happen.

The dismissive comments by Republicans who may have been on the receiving end of the Trump administration “head on a pike” warning came shortly before an emotional closing statement for the day, in which lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff explicitly called for Trump’s removal.

Appearing to address Republican senators directly, Schiff declared, “If you find him guilty, you must find that he must be removed,” according to the Guardian account.

“If the truth doesn’t matter, we’re lost,” Schiff said in his appeal to Republicans. “If right doesn’t matter, we’re lost.”

Thursday’s presentations by Schiff and his six fellow House impeachment managers were dedicated to arguments in favor of a guilty verdict on the first article of impeachment against Trump, for abuse of power. The Senate is set to reconvene on Friday at 1 p.m. EST to hear arguments supporting the second article, which charges Trump with obstructing the Congressional investigation into his pressure campaign against Ukraine that forms the basis for his impeachment.