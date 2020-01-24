Las Vegas Raiders: Tom Brady Rumors Reportedly Irked Derek Carr

The rumors that Tom Brady could be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders next season have reached the team’s current quarterback. As a new report claims, Derek Carr heard the comments that the New England Patriots signal-caller and Raiders owner Mark Davis had a long conversation a few days ago while watching UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Carr talked to the media on Thursday, attempting to stop the rumblings of the famed Patriots star coming to town in its tracks. According to MassLive, the current Las Vegas quarterback dismissed the conversation as simple happenstance.

“I mean, there was a lot of quarterbacks at that fight. There was a lot of football players at that fight that are free agents.”

Carr went on to say as the starting signal-caller for his team, he’s heard rumors about his replacements before. He also said he believed he understood what the conversation was really about. Carr believes Davis was asking Brady when he was going to call it a career. That, however, doesn’t mean the Raiders’ quarterback believed Davis was seeing if Brady might want to come to the NFL’s newest city.

While Brady is still under contract with the New England Patriots, he will enter free agency in March. Some analysts believe he’ll sign a new, one-year contract with his current team. Others think he could be looking for a change of scenery. Still, others believe it won’t be entirely up to him. They think New England wants to get younger and start a new era at the quarterback position.

One reason Carr wasn’t happy about the Tom-Brady-to-Las-Vegas-Raiders rumors was that he didn’t feel like he was being given enough credit for his team’s 2o19 turnaround. After finishing 4-12 in 2018, the Raiders saw a big improvement in their record in head coach Jon Gruden’s second season.

Playing their final campaign in Oakland, the Raiders went 7-9 and were in the running for the playoffs until Week 17. Carr completed 70 percent of his passes and posted a 100.8 passer rating. He threw for 21 touchdowns to just eight interceptions, just one season after he had 19 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions.

Carr said he thought the story would be how the Las Vegas Raiders just needed to add a few pieces to take the next step. Instead, the man who is still under contract with the team until 2022 had to answer questions about whether or not he believes his boss talked to Brady about a possible move to Sin City.