Vanessa Hudgens Lifts Up Her Shirt And Flashes Sideboob To Show Off New Sunflower Tattoo

Vanessa shared a photo of her new ink for 'Thirsty Thursday.'

Vanessa Hudgens has a new tattoo. On Thursday, the Spring Breakers star took to Instagram to show off her cheerful and bright body art, and she had to flash a little skin to give her fans a good look at it.

Vanessa was pictured wearing a bright yellow, long-sleeved shirt. However, she had completely removed her left arm from its sleeve, and she lifted up her top to expose part of her bare chest. Vanessa was posing from the side, and she was using her right hand to hold just enough of her shirt in place to ensure that she didn’t reveal too much. She was still baring a generous amount of sideboob, however.

Vanessa’s tattoo was located on her side. It was a small yellow sunflower with a quarter-sized head. The flower had a single green leaf and a stem that almost perfectly matched up with the curve of her breast, making her body art rather realistic.

For her big reveal, Vanessa wore her thick, dark hair swept over to the side in tousled waves. Her beauty look included brown winged eyeliner, a thick coat of dark mascara, a coral lip, and pink blush. The actress was wearing a few pieces of jewelry, including large silver hoop earrings, multiple bracelets, and two rings on her right hand. Her pointed fingernails were painted a natural nude color.

In the caption of her post, Vanessa joked that she was sharing her revealing photo in honor of Thirsty Thursday. She also credited artist Dragon of the famed Bang Bang tattoo parlor in New York City for bringing the bloom to life.

In the span of just one hour, Vanessa’s photo garnered over 950,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments. A few of her famous Instagram followers also took to the comments section to express their approval of her new ink and her sizzling snapshot.

“That’s hot,” wrote heiress, DJ, and TV personality Paris Hilton.

“I AM HERE FOR THIRSTY THURSDAYS,” read Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland’s response to Vanessa’s post.

“The thirst traps won’t stop!” commented Vanessa’s High School Musical 3 co-star Matt Prokop.

Her post also earned a single fire emoji from Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who appeared alongside Vanessa in the 2018 romantic comedy Dog Days.

Quite a few of Vanessa’s other followers suggested that her decision to get a new tattoo was related to her recent split from her boyfriend of nine years, The Shannara Chronicles actor Austin Butler.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vanessa was spotted at a Brooklyn bistro with Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma earlier this week. The outing sparked speculation that the two are dating, though she didn’t disclose whether she was accompanied by her rumored new beau when she got her new ink.