Texas A&M University Student Who Visited China Being Tested For Suspected Coronavirus Infection

A student at Texas A&M University who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, is being investigated for a possible coronavirus infection after he contacted health officials with mild respiratory symptoms, Fox 4 reports.

The student, who is believed to be in his 20s or 30s, contacted emergency services in Brazos County, Texas, Wednesday night after he suspected he had contracted the virus while in Wuhan. ER workers responded quickly and started treating the individual and took measures to ensure that the suspected case of the illness doesn’t spread.

At the time of writing, he is resting at his home but has been kept in isolation from others. There is no clarity whether the said individual lives on campus or if he was in close contact with other students and university personnel.

Meanwhile, Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Eric Wilke has confirmed that the condition of the student remains stable and that his symptoms are not severe in nature. He further added that all steps were taken to ensure to contain the spread of the suspected coronavirus.

“Fortunately, his symptoms are not severe and he is doing well. They rapidly identified this as a potential and did all steps very, very well, and they notified us immediately to we were present as well.”

Officials said that they expect to receive lab results by late Thursday or Friday, after which a public announcement shall be made if the student has indeed contracted the Wuhan coronavirus.

A Chinese passenger wears a protective mask at a Beijing railway station Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

If this patient is confirmed to have contracted the Wuhan coronavirus, he will become the second person in the U.S. to do so. CNN had earlier reported about the first official case of the virus in the U.S. after a man in his 30s — who had also recently returned from Wuhan — was admitted to a hospital in Everett, Washington. The man remains in stable condition and is being treated by a few medical workers and a robot.

The new coronavirus strain was first detected last month in China’s Hubei province. Denoted as 2019-nCoV, it is also known as the Wuhan seafood market pneumonia virus because this is where the first-ever case was reported from. The World Health Organization believes that the virus originated in an animal and was passed onto a human — where it underwent a mutation and became capable of transmission from person to person.

In China, the coronavirus has been responsible for the deaths of more than 25 people so far. Health officials have confirmed that more than 800 individuals have so far been identified to have contracted the virus. This has led to drastic measures across China and especially in the city of Wuhan, where severe travel restrictions have been put in place.