Donald Trump Aide Vows Impeachment ‘Revenge,’ Eric Ueland Says ‘I Can’t Wait,’ Reports ‘Bloomberg’ Writer

Trump's top congressional liaison Eric Ueland told reporters that there will be 'revenge' for the impeachment of his boss, echoing one of Trump's own favorite themes.

A top aide to Donald Trump, Eric Ueland, told reporters covering the Trump impeachment trial on Thursday that he “can’t wait for the revenge,” according to a report posted to Twitter by Bloomberg News congressional correspondent Daniel Flatley.

When Flatley asked the Trump aide to explain the remark, Ueland, 54, replied, “I can joke but I’m not that sort of person,” according to the Bloomberg reporter.

Before Trump appointed the former Capitol Hill lobbyist to serve as his legislative affairs director in June, 2019, Ueland was deputy director of the White House’s Domestic Policy Council, and a longtime Republican operative, according to a profile by The Washington Post.

Ueland previously served as chief of staff to Tennessee Senator Bill Frist, who was Senate Republican Majority Leader from 2003 to 2007. Ueland also worked for Trump as an official on the presidential transition team following the 2016 election.

In 2017, Trump nominated Ueland to become undersecretary of state for management, but he withdrew the nomination after firing then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and replacing him with Mike Pompeo who at the time was director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

“White House liaison Eric Ueland just walked by a pen of reporters and said ‘I can’t wait for the revenge,'” Flatley wrote in his tweet, describing Ueland’s remark on Thursday, which was the third full day of Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

Trump faces two articles of impeachment alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from his pressure campaign to extract personal, political favors from the government of Ukraine.

Donald Trump in 2007 promoting his book, ‘Think Big’ Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Ueland’s comments echo a favorite sentiment expressed by his boss, who has frequently discussed his own penchant for taking revenge on his perceived enemies. In 2007, Trump — with Learning Annex founder Bill Zanker — published a book, Think Big And Kick A** In Business and in Life. Trump devoted an entire chapter of the book to the subject of “revenge.”

The chapter contained such advice for readers as, “When somebody screws you, screw them back in spades.”

Trump also counseled his readers, “Go for the jugular so that people watching will not want to mess with you,” and, “Always have a good reason to get even.”

In a 2018 Mother Jones report, the magazine’s Washington bureau chief, David Corn, wrote that the key to understanding Trump’s behavior was to understand that “revenge is what he cares about most.”

The “one constant” in Trump’s life is his “desire to get even and smite any of his detractors,” Corn wrote, adding that for Trump, “retaliation is a religion.”

Corn cited Trump’s own numerous attacks on various public figures from his 2016 rivals for the Republican nomination such as Ohio Governor John Kasich, to Fox News personality Megyn Kelly, to a former Miss Universe winner, Alicia Machado, who had criticized him.