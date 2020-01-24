Kelly Ripa Shares Precious Throwback ‘Vogue’ Video With Daughter Lola Consuelos

Talk show host Kelly Ripa thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest throwback Thursday share, which featured an absolutely precious video of her and daughter Lola Consuelos, whom she shares with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Kelly took to Instagram to share a video, which she said was from 2004 that she thought they did for Glamour. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host noted that her daughter, Lola, who is 18 now, had okayed the repost. In the video, Madonna’s hit, Vogue, played as mother and daughter struck numerous poses against a white and black background as a photographer snapped photos.

In the clip, Lola and Kelly wore flattering deep red dresses. Kelly’s was a halter style with a thin tie around her neck while Lola’s was a little girl scoop neck with a tea-length skirt and a matching sash that tied in the back. Kelly’s signature blond hair hung in loose curls around her face and down her back while Lola’s gorgeous brunette hair received curl treatment with a curling iron at one point in the video, and it blew in the breeze that a fan created at the photoshoot.

The video contained many candid mother/daughter moments between the two, and at some points, Lola sat atop her mother’s shoulders and made silly faces while cameras flashed. At another point, Lola reached out and squished her mother’s face with her little hands. The two also smiled big smiles, Eskimo kissed, and did several other poses during the throwback photoshoot.

The former soap star’s fans on the popular social media platform loved the flashback video. In just two hours, the video had been viewed nearly 240,000 times, and more than 32,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button. Plus, over 1,000 followers also took the time to drop an uplifting comment for Kelly and Lola in the reply section.

“It freaks me out how that feels like only a few years ago,” wrote one follower who also included a red heart emoji.

“You’re so lucky to have this! Her hands on your face, the sweetest,” a second fan gushed, including an OK emoji.

“So frickin’ cute. I miss my littles. I love my adults, but I miss my squishy, lovey littles,” reminisced one momma.

“So precious. You don’t look any different today as you did then,” a fourth fan declared.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lola brought Kelly to tears with a sweet throwback video earlier this month. In her caption, Lola called Kelly “mommy.”