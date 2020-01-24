Fitness Model Jen Selter Rocks Skintight Leggings And Sports Bra In Los Angeles

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot video in which she rocked athletic gear while out and about in Los Angeles, California. Jen clarified in the geotag of the post that the short clip she shared was taken in downtown Los Angeles, and also specified in the caption of the post that she was in town for the LA Fitness Expo.

Jen was dressed in her athletic best, and rocked a matching leggings and sports bra combination. The top she wore was a cropped style, with a cut-out just underneath her bust to show a little more skin. The neck didn’t reveal much of Jen’s cleavage, but the cropped length showcased her chiselled stomach. She paired the top with some high-waisted leggings that clung to her curves and showed off her toned legs to perfection. The leggings featured seamed details that added a bit of dimension to the look, and also had pockets. Jen’s ensemble was a crisp shade of white that looked stunning with her bronzed skin, and she paired the look with white sneakers.

Jen added a pop of color to her look with a quilted red bag, which hung on the handle of the scooter she was riding around. Her long brunette locks looked shiny and were pulled back in a low ponytail, and she added a watch and pair of sunglasses as well. The cars zoomed down the streets behind her as she wiggled her hips in the short clip, showing off her body as she raised her hand in the air and flashed a peace sign. She also made sure to tell her fans in the caption that her ensemble was from Alo Yoga, in case they wanted to snatch up the look.

The post racked up over 38,500 views within just one hour, and Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough. The short video clip received over 131 comments within the same one-hour time frame, and her fans weighed in on the Instagram update in the comment section.

“You look gorgeous,” one follower said.

“Perfect as always,” another fan commented.

“LA just got 100 times more beautiful!!!!” yet another fan added.

One follower simply said “absolutely stunning.”

Jen frequently tantalizes her eager Instagram followers by sharing sexy snaps in which she rocks skintight workout gear that showcases her sculpted curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a post in which she donned vibrant green leggings and a gray crop top. It seems as though the bombshell loves to flaunt her chiselled abs and toned legs and derriere for the camera.