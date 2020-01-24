Pamela Anderson Poses In Sheer Lingerie In NSFW Instagram Post

On Thursday, January 23, Pamela Anderson took to her Instagram to share two side-by-side, black-and-white shots of herself wearing nothing but sheer lingerie. The blond bombshell simply glowed in the racy images.

In the first photo, the iconic model looked over her shoulder, her platinum blond tresses in tangles all over her shoulders. Her hair was so deeply parted that some strands fell across her forehead, which added even more allure to the picture.

The lingerie set was made up of two parts: A see-through black bra, and sheer black panties. Since the image was taken from the side, Pamela’s 957,000 followers could see some serious sideboob happening. It’s also worth noting that the tiny underwear didn’t even reach up to her waist, instead exposing as much of her derriere as Instagram would allow.

As per usual, she wore her lashes thick, dark, and luscious, and they fanned out past her lids. Her trademark thin eyebrows arched over her eyelids, framing her face. Though it was impossible to tell due to the grayscale nature of the image, it appeared as if she was wearing a light lip color.

In the second image, Pamela lifted one arm straight up, bending it at the elbow. Her back was curved even more, and fans could see the downward tattoo that fell straight in the arch of her back. She looked upwards. With her hair off of her face, you got a better look at her cheekbones, which popped thanks to slight contouring.

Instead of captioning the pictures with a lengthy poem as she usually does, she instead accompanied the split photos with a simple red heart.

As of this writing, the risqué side-by-side photos received over 12,600 likes and more than 240 comments.

One follower seemed to have gone through Pamela’s entire grid, remarking on the grayscale images.

“Sublime black and white photos, mysteries,” they commented.

Another was wowed by the longevity of the model’s career.

“Wow still beautiful as ever,” they gushed, adding several clapping hands emoji.

Others knew there was no match for an icon as famous as Pamela.

“Ma Forever Queen,” a user wrote, adding heart and flame emoji.

“Beautiful I love you,” another replied, including a straight line of kissing smiley faces.

True to her Playboy roots, Pamela often shares seductive photos on her Instagram account, whether she’s in between the sheets or just completely naked.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Pamela just married A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters, 30 years after they first dated. This is Pamela’s fifth marriage.