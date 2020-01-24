‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Adam Worries About Las Vegas

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, January 24 bring worries for Adam and Chance as their Las Vegas situation threatens to become a problem. Plus, Theo pushes Kyles buttons, and Fen makes a shocking announcement to his parents.

Adam (Mark Grossman) plots with Chance (Donny Boaz), according to SheKnows Soaps. It seems like whatever they’re hiding from their time together in Las Vegas is starting to become a problem. With Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) continuing to push for details, it’s probably only a matter of time before everything comes out. Their problem apparently involves a woman, and she’s gone off the radar. Wherever she is, Adam and Chance are reasonably sure that she will show up to cash the check she receives every month.

Elsewhere, Fen (Zach Tinker) surprises Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc). Last year he signed with Devon’s (Bryton James) music label and had some success as a pop star. Then, during his tour, Fen ended up falling into bad habits with drugs and alcohol, so he had to go to rehab. Since Christmas, he’s been home, and it’s no secret that Fen’s parents have enjoyed having him back for a while.

It looks like Fen has made some big choices about his future, though. His sobriety is Fen’s number one focus, which means a total lifestyle change. Fen isn’t willing to be on the road and around all the temptations that come with touring. He lets his parents know that he’s moving on to a different phase of his music career working for a recording studio in Nashville, which makes his parents both sad and happy. It’s great that Fen is committed to living sober, but they will certainly miss him. Of course, there is always the possibility of visiting, which they promise to do.

Finally, ahead of the jabot business trip with Summer (Hunter King), Theo (Tyler Johnson) needles Kyle (Michael Mealor). It hasn’t been very long since Kyle punched Theo in the kitchen at Society, but now Kyle plans to try a whole new tactic with his frenemy turned cousin. Kyle intends to kill Theo with kindness. He’s confident that the positive behavior will drive Theo crazy. As they leave, Theo promises to hold down the fort. Hopefully, for Kyle and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) relationship, Theo doesn’t mean anything about Lola. Of course, Kyle needs to worry about himself since he’ll be staying with Summer in San Francisco. Things get hot and heavy between the exes after a big win for Jabot.