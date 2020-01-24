The ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Will Be Adapted Into A Movie, Tina Fey Will Return To Pen The Script

The Broadway musical adaptation of Mean Girls is officially making its way to the big screen. Tina Fey, who wrote the film and the musical book, will return to write the feature script, shares The Hollywood Reporter.

Mean Girls was a huge hit when it debuted in 2004. It boasts a fantastic cast of actors who have gone on to become huge stars, like Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lizzy Caplan. The movie is also considered one of Lindsay Lohan‘s best films.

Almost two decades after the fact, Mean Girls remains as popular as ever. It made a killing at the worldwide box office, earning more than $100 million. Its influence can still be seen in many of the newer teen comedies.

The movie was so popular that it received a musical on Broadway. Now, Paramount has decided to turn the musical version into a big-screen hit. Along with Fey, Lorne Michaels will also return to produce.

Per the article, Fey made a statement about the announcement on Thursday.

“It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them dearly.”

The musical version follows the same plot as the movie. Cady Heron moves to a new town after living in Africa and enters public school in America for the first time. She quickly gets involved with the school’s most popular clique, featuring the “Queen Bee,” Regina George, and her sidekicks. However, the Broadway version does make a few changes.

It’s not yet clear if any of the original cast will return to reprise their roles or to make cameo appearances. Several of the movie’s actors, like Lohan, Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert — can actually sing.

On social media, fans have expressed their excitement about the upcoming project. The majority of fans feel that with Fey onboard, it’s sure to be a hit.

Others feel like it’s not a good idea, stating that there already is a Mean Girls film and that Hollywood should let the musical stand on its own merit and stop milking the franchise.

“Can’t wait until the broadway adaptation of the movie adaptation of the broadway adaptation of the original. Hopefully they’ll make a movie about it,” one Twitter user joked.

Several people wrote that they would prefer to see a professional stage recording of the stage show so that more people could see it.