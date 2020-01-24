Petition To Have Wendy Williams Fired Climbs To Nearly 80,000 Signatures, She Remains Silent On The Issue

Wendy Williams has not yet openly discussed the petition going around to get her off television.

Earlier this month, Wendy Williams got a lot of backlash after making some controversial comments on her show in which she made fun of people with cleft lip palates. People were so angry about her remarks that a petition went around to get her fired. Williams has since apologized but the petition is continuing to grow in number and the television host has not yet addressed the controversy on her show, according to PopCulture.

The petition in question was started on Change.org by a woman named Corey Perry. Perry shared a statement from a friend of hers who had a child born with cleft palate. The emotional statement discussed how this particular condition is incredibly hard on not only a child born with it, but the child’s parents who will worry about their development and even potential bullying later in life.

The petition was started just two weeks ago and now has nearly 80,000 signatures with more rolling in every few minutes. Many of those who have signed and commented have shared stories of their own children who were born with cleft lip.

“My son was born with complete bilateral cleft lip, soft and hard palate. She is making a mockery of a very serious condition with no regards for the trauma it causes to millions of family. Instead of using her platform to educate, she only promotes bullying and it is absolutely disgusting,” one woman wrote.

. @Bighill44 We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community. — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020

Even though it’s clear that this controversy likely isn’t going away any time soon, Williams doesn’t seem eager to discuss the matter on her show and has instead remained focused on more lighthearted topics.

This issue was brought about by Williams discussing actor Joaquin Phoenix’s appearance. Phoenix has a scar from surgery that was done to correct his own cleft lip palate and when he is clean shaven it is more visible. Williams commented upon the scar, saying she found it “oddly attractive”. However, she then took it a step too far by using her finger to raise up her lip, mocking the way the mouths of those with this condition tend to turn upwards. Her audience laughed along with her.

Cleft lip palate is a condition a baby is born with when the upper lip doesn’t develop fully when the child is in the womb. It leads to a gap between the roof off the mouth and the lip that can usually be corrected through surgery.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams apologized via a Twitter post and pledged to donate to two organizations that help provide treatment to those with this condition.